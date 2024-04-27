The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated that national popular consultations, held throughout the country, can empower and unify the people, without excluding anyone.

He made this comment on Thursday, April 25, while providing a summary of the Great National Popular Consultation held in Venezuela last Sunday to approve development projects for each community.

During an official event in the Antímano parish of Caracas, President Maduro described the consultation as a great success for attending to the needs of the people.

Moreover, he instructed the relevant bodies to ensure that the resources reach the communities immediately in order to start the 4,500 most complex projects as soon as possible.

“I have confidence and I am taking my chances, I am relying on the grassroots power of the communes and the communal councils—you are the hope, and the hope is in the streets,” President Maduro said.

He emphasized that the organized communities throughout the country will be able to achieve their goals.

In his speech, President Maduro also proposed holding such consultations every three months, so that more projects can be executed properly in the communities in a timely manner.

He also ratified that the National Popular Consultation is the first step towards a new form of people’s power and a new civilization.

“There is something more important that this can do, which is to empower the people, to support the people, to unify the people from the grassroots, without excluding anyone, without sectarianism,” he expressed.

More than 23,000 projects were submitted in the citizens’ assemblies held in 4,500 communal electoral councils throughout Venezuela last Sunday.

Each community could present up to seven projects in the areas of health, education, food, security, environment, public services, and economy.

The National Electoral Commission for the Great Popular Consultation highlighted that the 4,500 projects approved in the consultation constitute the beginning of a new stage of organization, distribution of resources, and execution of projects.

“This shows that the campaign was a success on the part of the spokespersons, the Communal Councils that were deployed as promotion teams in the national territory, the house to house connection, the street assemblies, the community assemblies,” stated the spokesperson of the commission, Carolina Arellano.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

