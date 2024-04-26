The Office of the Comptroller General of Venezuela has disqualified five politicians from holding public office.

On Tuesday, April 24, the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic announced that four of the five disqualified politicians will not be able to run for public office for the next 15 years, that is, until 2039.

These politicians include the mayor of the municipality of El Hatillo (Miranda state), Elías Sayegh; the mayor of the municipality of Los Salias (Miranda state), José Antonio Fernández López; former National Assembly deputy for the Justice First party, Tomás Guanipa; and former deputy for Justice First and former mayor of Sucre municipality (Caracas), Carlos Ocariz.

Another politician, former Deputy Juan Carlos Caldera, has been disqualified for 12 months.

On January 26, the Political Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) announced its decisions on previous cases of political disqualifications, regarding the politicians who had appealed against their disqualifications.

On that occasion, the TSJ ratified the disqualification of opposition leaders María Corina Machado and Henrique Capriles, who will not be able to hold public office for 15 years.

However, the court lifted the disqualifications of five other politicians, all of them from several opposition parties. One of them is Daniel Ceballos, who is now a candidate for the July 28 presidential elections, registered by Juan Guaidó’s Popular Will party and his own AREPA party.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.