By Arnold August – Jul 21, 2022

The Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI) describes itself as “Canada’s only truly national public policy think tank based in Ottawa,” which is “rigorously independent and non-partisan…” In reality, it is a conservative think tank supported financially by like-minded governments (Latvia and Taiwan province), which The Canada Files has tracked since 2020.

Thus, it was no surprise that the MLI would publish an article on July 11, 2022 entitled “Canada should not be so tolerant of Cuba’s repressive regime,” by Michael Lima (“a researcher and director of Democratic Spaces, an NGO seeking solidarity in Canada with human rights defenders and civil society in Cuba) and Sarah Teich (an international human rights lawyer and a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute).”

To understand this article, a close analysis of the false narrative demonizing Cuba is required.

How does the MLI spread disinformation on Cuba?

The article starts with an historical analysis meant to justify or explain the current condemnation of Cuba by the two authors:

The Cuban people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy goes back to at least March 1952, when the country’s constitutional order broke down due to a military coup that ended nearly 12 years of constitutional government. Then when Fidel Castro seized power on January 1, 1959, he betrayed the ideals of his generation, ultimately prohibiting free elections altogether. He established a Soviet-style one-party dictatorship that differed drastically from the individual freedoms and checks and balances guaranteed in the 1940 Constitution—a constitution which his regime had initially promised to restore.

However, the first sentence leaves out a key component that explains the 1952 coup, which we will deal with this later after we delve into the rest of this paragraph.

“Betrayal”

The MLI authors write: “Then when Fidel Castro seized power on January 1, 1959, he betrayed the ideals of his generation, ultimately prohibiting free elections altogether.” Let us deal with “betrayal.” The MLI article takes a page from the US State Department’s and White House playbook against the Cuba Revolution, and this going back to 1960. How do we know this?

In the U.S. State Department Document 607, 1960, “Memorandum from the Secretary of Defense’s Deputy Assistant for Special Operations (Landsdale) to the Deputy Secretary of Defense (Douglas), Cuba. United States Government Printing Office (November 7), Vol. VI, Washington outlines its policy of “betrayal” for regime change in Cuba. It accused Fidel Castro of “betraying the original aims of the Revolution,” as if the US, any more than the MLI, could be familiar with the original aims, let alone sympathize with them.

The State Department “betrayal” narrative reveals itself even more in a second Memorandum (1961), in which it adorns itself with the image of social democracy and libertarianism. The goal is to guide dissidents or to lure others into this tendency. In the State Department’s own words, this social democratic inclination has been considered a viable alternative to the “Castro regime.” The US has been sympathetic to—and willing to provide funds to—this penchant: “Our job [i.e., that of the US] is to … show that the essential conflict in Cuba is nothing more or less than between the totalitarian (or communist) and the libertarian (or social democratic) wings of the Cuban Revolution.”[i] Those who were active in the revolution, but who turned against it and were later co-opted by the US, have been groomed as prized spokespersons of “betrayal” on behalf of Washington.[ii]

Furthermore, a formerly secret Memorandum from the President’s [JFK] Special Assistant (Schlesinger) to the Political Warfare Subcommittee of the Cuban Task Force, on May 31, 1962, states that the “CIA is prepared to disseminate leaflets on Castro’s failure to the Cuban population via balloon with a view of increasing instability of the Communist machine … for ‘the revolution’ he has now betrayed.”[iii] (emphasis added).”

The “betrayal” theme goes hand-in-hand with the use of the press in the US and internationally focusing on “liberals” and “liberal” media as allies. According to the US: “We should also make a particular effort to get the stories of Castro terrorism into the hands, not of the [rather ‘conservative’] New York Journal-American, but of liberal newspapers and columnists.” European media has also been a goal: “politicians, editors and opinion-makers.”[iv] Liberals, [declares the US] have been a prize catch, as they are more credible against Cuba and serve as an instrument to convert pro-Castro activities into anti-Castro ones.”[v] While the MLI is in contrast not liberal, but rather conservative, over 60 years later this think-tank plays on current “liberal” opposition to the Cuban government led by the Democrat Joe Biden. In this way, it is hoping to shame the Justin Trudeau government into fully embracing the US narrative.

Washington’s persistent attempt to use mass media brings into question the meaning of freedom of the press in the US, as well as the role of the “liberals.” Another US Memorandum, right after the 1959 revolution, on the same theme of “betrayal”, involved Operation Mongoose. This was a CIA-organized operation under President John F. Kennedy to overthrow the Cuban government after the failed US-backed Bay of Pigs invasion. In this Memorandum, the State Department even considered “Time magazine [‘liberal press’] dissemination [in Cuba, that] would require operational facilities now not available.”[vi]

Once again, it is instructive to ask who might have made the following statement: “Castro and his gang have betrayed the ideals of the Cuban revolution and the hopes of the Cuban people.” Did it emanate from a social democrat, a democratic “socialist” or another variety of left or right dissident? No, it was JFK speaking on October 6, 1960[vii] (emphasis added).

Another Memorandum dated July 19, 1962 (this one from an official of Operation Mongoose to another of its representatives) carries a list of actions carried out by an “inter-agency psychological warfare committee.” The very first one on the list is “the failures and betrayed promises of the Castro regime.”[viii]

RELATED CONTENT: The True Adventure of a 19-year-old North American Fighting in the Cuban Revolution with Fidel Castro (Book Review)

My 2013 book Cuba and Its Neighbours: Democracy in Motion (Fernwood Publishing) deals with all the issues raised by the MLI in their introductory paragraph, including “betrayal.” The following extract from my publication provides further context and elaboration of the betrayal issue. Note how the innocent looking “betrayal” buzz word is directly linked to the origins of the 1960 US blockade against Cuba, whose overt purpose is the overthrow of the Fidel-led government. Furthermore, we can also read how the current dissidents in Cuba, who are now active in fomenting the July 11 protests with the goal of a color revolution, also get their cue from the Washington “betrayal” talking point. Thus, not surprising that we read that there is common ground between moderate dissidents and those who openly call for military invasion of Cuba.