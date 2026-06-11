Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)— On Tuesday, June 9, Venezuela’s newly created Presidential Commission for the Restructuring and Re-engineering of the Government launched its digital platform, www.reingenieria.gob.ve, to gather citizen proposals. However, political analysts are raising alarms, comparing this policy of “state shrinking” to the neoliberal recipes traditionally dictated by the US-controlled International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The website features an online survey and a technical section designed for citizens to attach documents, projects, and ideas aimed at optimizing public administration. Created on May 26 by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, the commission operates under three guiding principles highlighted on the website: efficiency to streamline institutional processes, transparency in accountability, and participatory democracy to guarantee active public involvement. Alongside its digital presence, the governing board is simultaneously conducting an intensive series of in-person consultations with various social sectors, management specialists, and state institutional representatives.

#NotiMippCI 📰🗞️| AN debate Consulta Pública para la Restauración y Reingeniería del Gobierno Nacional Lea más ⏩https://t.co/y24vy3jQ8R pic.twitter.com/SJS73k0FHC — Ministerio de Comunicación e Información (@mippci_ven) June 10, 2026

Due to criminal US sanctions, Venezuela’s public workforce has already plummeted from over five million to 3.1 million in less than a decade. Despite this severe strain on the working class, right-wing and liberal analysts have repeatedly demanded further mass layoffs of over one million additional workers, widespread privatizations, and the total reversal of the sovereign nationalization and expropriation policies advanced during the presidency of Comandante Hugo Chávez.

Education Minister Héctor Rodríguez, who heads the initiative, described the strategy as a sustained effort to bring the bureaucratic structure of the government closer to the demands of the population through a democratic and respectful framework. He emphasized that the re-engineering process will be carried out with strict respect for the social welfare state, law, and justice, with the institutional goal of increasing service capacity for basic needs. Nevertheless, many within the revolutionary ranks worry about the deep implications this decision could have on the lives of millions of citizens and the ultimate survival of the Bolivarian Revolution.

These controversial administrative shifts emerge in a landscape deeply altered by the US military invasion on January 3, which resulted in the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and the murder of more than 100 people, including 32 Cuban and 47 Venezuelan soldiers. Since this act of imperialist aggression, the Venezuelan government has enacted several controversial measures that critics argue distance the administration from its Chavista socialist legacy. Another parallel measure currently being debated is a regressive labor reform that, according to left-wing experts, could further erode the already diminished labor conditions faced by most Venezuelan workers.

In the lexicon of the IMF and global capitalism, “state shrinking” involves slashing the public sector, freezing hiring, cutting wages, selling off state-owned enterprises, removing basic subsidies, and deregulating markets—structural benchmarks traditionally mandated in exchange for multilateral financial assistance. While analysts note that the Chavista movement remains unified, they warn that replacing a socialist legacy with policies that mimic US-imposed dictates could severely damage grassroots support.

Legislative alignment and the role of communes

On Monday, Últimas Noticias reported that the Chavista-controlled National Assembly formalized its incorporation into the re-engineering debate. Héctor Rodríguez stressed that reducing the state’s footprint requires a robust legal framework, urging lawmakers to expand the discussion within their respective regions. National Assembly First Vice President Pedro Infante raised the need to create a permanent commission to continuously evaluate the historical relevance of current laws and to inventory existing public agencies, while Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra called for moving beyond traditional bureaucratic models toward decentralization and meritocracy for the benefit of grassroots social movements.

Seeking a revolutionary counterweight to bureaucratic reduction, Deputy Jorge Arreaza proposed anchoring the re-engineering process within organized communities through direct participation, technical planning, and the integration of a comprehensive geographic information system to support communal plans.

Communal assemblies launch in Caracas

Aligning with this view, on Monday, reporting from the Aponwao Commune in Caracas, the minister of planning stated that communal assemblies have been initiated to guide the re-engineering process. He argued that the commune is the ultimate space for such a vital debate, calling on all sectors to participate. Analysts conclude that this multilayered approach reflects the administration’s determination to execute this controversial transition, which could decisively damage the support of the Chavista base unless it is forcefully leveraged to empower and strengthen the communal state.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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