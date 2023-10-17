The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) has authorized certain airlines to carry out charter flights for repatriation of Venezuelans from the US to Venezuela.

The authorization of the US DTO comes after an agreement reached between the administration of Venezuela and the US authorities for the orderly, safe, and legal repatriation of Venezuelan citizens through the Vuelta a la Patria (“return to the homeland”) program.

The US DTO authorization comes in the form of an Emergency Exception requested by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to the DOT through a statement dated October 10, 2023.

In the text, the US Department of Security requested permission for certain US airlines to carry out charter flights between the United States and Caracas to comply with the agreement.

Likewise, the Venezuelan authorities will deploy, through their Vuelta a la Patria program, the necessary resources for the comprehensive care of repatriated compatriots. As a consequence of the illegal coercive measures (euphemistically referred to as “sanctions”) and economic blockade imposed against the country by the US and its vassals, Venezuelan migration increased in recent years. The US government prohibited direct passenger, cargo, and mail flights between the United States and Venezuela.

This is why the US DHS requested the Emergency Exception after considering it necessary for its core missions such as the security of the borders of the United States and the safeguarding of the integrity of the North American immigration system.

The repatriation flights are expected to begin soon and will be operated exclusively by North American airlines serviced by the US Immigration and Customs.

The Emergency Exception will remain in effect for the duration of US Order 2019-5-5, dated May 15, 2019, which prohibits flights between the US and Venezuela.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

