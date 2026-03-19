 US Suffered Over 3,200 Casualties, Staggering Equipment Losses in First Week of War: Source – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 19, 2026
Body of an American soldier killed in Iranian retaliatory strikes being transferred back to the US from the region. Photo: Reuters.

Body of an American soldier killed in Iranian retaliatory strikes being transferred back to the US from the region. Photo: Reuters.