A senior Iranian intelligence official, speaking exclusively to a Press TV correspondent, has revealed detailed estimates of damage inflicted on the American military in the region during the first seven days of the ongoing war.

According to the official, extra-regional sources provided Iran with a comprehensive assessment of American losses – both human and material losses from the Iranian retaliatory military operations since February 28.

The main finding indicates a critical depletion of air defense stockpiles for both the United States and the Israeli regime, a development described as “very serious” by the official.

The intelligence further details substantial casualties, reporting that at least 200 US military personnel were killed, with over 3,000 wounded in the first week itself.

The material losses outlined are equally significant.

The official said the US lost 150 missile launch platforms and 23 Patriot air defense systems. A total of 37 aircraft and helicopters were also destroyed.

The report also noted that 43 percent of US weapons stockpiles have been obliterated.

The war against the Islamic Republic started on February 28 with the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and some top-ranking military commanders in a cowardly act of aggression.

In the same initial wave, nearly 170 schoolchildren were also martyred after an elementary school in southern Iran was deliberately targeted by the US-Israeli war coalition.

In retaliation, Iranian armed forces have thus far carried out 58 waves of Operation True Promise 4, pounding Israeli military sites in the occupied territories and US military bases across the region.

While US and Israeli officials have remained tight-lipped regarding the scale of damage inflicted by Iranian strikes, independent media outlets and analysts estimate the cost of the destruction to be in the tens of billions of dollars.

In particular, they have pointed to the near-total obliteration of US-Israeli defense systems and radars in Iranian precision missile strikes, with reports suggesting that the Tel Aviv regime has been asking the US for more military aid while Washington has been pleading with its regional allies to come to its aid.

(PressTV)