 Cuba’s Díaz-Canel Responds to Trump’s Threats: The US ‘Will Collide with an Impregnable Resistance’ – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 19, 2026
The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant in the western province of Matanzas, synchronized with the National Electric Power System, according to the Cuban Electric Union. Photo: Prensa Latina.

The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant in the western province of Matanzas, synchronized with the National Electric Power System, according to the Cuban Electric Union. Photo: Prensa Latina.