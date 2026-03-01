The IRGC announces third, fourth and fifth wave of True Promise 4, targeting US assets and bases in the Gulf after strikes on Haifa, Ramat David, and military-industrial sites.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in its fourth statement that the fifth wave of True Promise 4 has expanded operations beyond previously declared targets, striking US naval and logistical assets across the region.

The IRGC stated that the Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base in Kuwait was targeted with four ballistic missiles. The base was also struck by 12 drones, leading to the destruction of its main infrastructure.

The statement added that the strike on the US base resulted in the killing and injury of a large number of US forces.

The Harir base in Iraq, home to US special forces, was targeted in an attack, and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia was accurately hit by missiles and drones.

According to the IRGC, an MSP vessel, tasked with transporting ammunition to US ships at Jebel Ali Port, was struck by four drones. The vessel was forced out of service due to extensive damage and successive explosions.

In addition, an MST combat support ship, assigned to refuel US vessels in the Indian Ocean, was struck by Iranian Qadr 380 missiles.

More advanced, precise, and powerful missiles launched

The IRGC announced earlier, in its third statement, that the third and fourth waves of True Promise 4 are being continuously launched, deploying more advanced, precise, and destructive missiles than those used in True Promise 3.

The IRGC warned that subsequent waves would be even more powerful.

According to the statement, the third and fourth waves feature upgraded missile systems with enhanced precision and destructive capability, warning that “the enemies must know that coming waves will be more destructive than previous operations in True Promise 3.”

Haifa naval base and military yard targeted

Among the targets identified were the Israeli occupation army’s naval base and military naval yard in Haifa, a key strategic coastal location.

The IRGC also listed Ramat David Air Base and the Ministry of War in HaKirya among its targets. Ramat David Airbase is one of the most strategically significant air force installations in northern occupied Palestine. Located southeast of Haifa in the Jezreel Valley, it serves as a critical forward operating base for air operations along the northern front.

Military-industrial sites in Bet Shemesh and Ashdod

The statement further identified the military-industrial settlement of Bet Shemesh and a military-industrial facility in Ashdod as targets.

Ashdod is home to port infrastructure used for military logistics, industrial zones that include companies linked to defense manufacturing and maintenance, and facilities connected to major Israeli defense firms such as Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Moreover, Ashdod is strategically important because it hosts one of the largest ports in occupied Palestine and includes industrial areas linked to weapons production, electronics, and naval-related defense activity.

Destruction across Tel Aviv

In turn, Israeli media reported significant damage in Tel Aviv as a result of the latest salvo of Iranian missiles.

Multiple Iranian missiles directly struck Tel Aviv, leaving significant destruction. pic.twitter.com/Ttpy0v8Iix — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 28, 2026

Israeli media noted the destruction of a building and a direct hit on an Israeli target in Tel Aviv.

(Al Mayadeen)