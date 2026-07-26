Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan Acting President and Commander-in-Chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), Delcy Rodríguez, announced on Saturday the ratification of General-in-Chief Gustavo González López as defense minister, alongside new appointments and ratifications in the military high command.

Rodríguez said that González López’s ratification was made official in recognition of his performance, loyalty, and commitment to the nation. Annual military leadership changes are customary in Venezuela every July, aligning with the regular FANB promotion cycle.

The acting president noted that General González López assumes his responsibilities with honor, discipline, and determination to safeguard national sovereignty, peace, and integral defense.

Key updates to Venezuela’s military command: New appointments and strategic ratifications announced as part of the annual July FANB promotions cycle. https://t.co/cKAizzpVFa — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) July 25, 2026

The announcement follows military promotions and commemorative events held on Friday, July 24, marking the 243rd anniversary of the birth of Liberator Simón Bolívar, the 203rd anniversary of the Naval Battle of Lake Maracaibo, and the Bolivarian Navy Day.

Military high command

Rodríguez also announced new appointments and ratifications within the FANB high command, aimed at optimizing national security, strategic defense, and operational coordination.

CEOFANB and CODAI

Regarding the leadership of the Strategic Operational Command of the FANB (CEOFANB) and the Comprehensive Aerospace Defense Command (CODAI)—the top Army institutions—Rodríguez said that the new commanders assume the duty of strengthening defensive operational capacity while defending national sovereignty, independence, and peace.

• Commander of CEOFANB: Major General Rubén Darío Belzares Escobar

• Second Commander of CEOFANB: Admiral Víctor Hugo Borjas Trujillo

• Commander of CODAI: Major General José Freites Gómez

Military components

The acting president appointed a new head for the Bolivarian Army and ratified the commanding generals of the Navy, Aviation, National Guard, and Militia, calling on all branches to achieve operational readiness and unity in defense of the nation.

• Commander General of the Bolivarian Army: Pedro Esteban González Ovalles (new appointment)

• Commander General of the Bolivarian Navy: Jorge Agüero Montes (ratified)

• Commander General of the Bolivarian Military Aviation: Royman Antonio Hernández Briceño (ratified)

• Commander General of the Bolivarian National Guard: Juan Ernesto Sulbarán Quintero (ratified)

• Commander General of the Bolivarian Militia: Nayade Solovenly Lockiby Belmontes (ratified)

Strategic Regions of Integral Defense (REDI)

The newly appointed REDI commanders will oversee security, strategic defense, and regional operational coordination across Venezuelan territory.

“I fully trust that they will fulfill this mission with loyalty, discipline, and the highest sense of duty, honoring the legacy of our Liberator Father Simón Bolívar and the permanent commitment of the FANB to the service of the Venezuelan people,” Rodríguez stated.

• Commander of Western REDI: Javier Enrique Magallanes

• Commander of Maritime and Insular REDI: Carlos David Luque Solórzano

• Commander of Los Llanos REDI: Romerl Romero Domínguez

• Commander of Los Andes REDI: Pablo Lizano Colmenter (ratified)

• Commander of Central REDI: Ángel Daniel Balestrini Jaramillo (ratified)

• Commander of Eastern REDI: Denny Ferrer Sandrea

• Commander of Guayana REDI: Miguel Yilales Arteaga

• Commander of Capital REDI: Carlos Aigster Villamizar

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC