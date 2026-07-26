Venezuelan social movements gathered at Bolívar Square in Caracas on Friday to express their rejection of foreign interference in Venezuela, as part of the commemoration of the 243rd anniversary of the birth of Simón Bolívar, the founding father of five South American countries.

The rally, held under the slogan “Venezuela Must Be Respected,” was attended by National Assembly Deputy Iris Varela, who gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik. “The people of Caracas and Venezuela are deeply anti-imperialist,” she asserted, linking the historic date to the legacy of the Liberator.

“The Liberator father, who turns 243 today, was the first to teach us that the United States seemed destined by providence to plague America with misery in the name of freedom,” Varela stated.

She added that this “is what much of the world and Venezuela are experiencing today,” referring to the military aggression and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores perpetrated by Washington on January 3.

In a clear anti-imperialist and anti-Zionist spirit, flags of the US and the settler-colonial entity of “Israel” were burned. Analysts assert that the burning of the flags is not an expression of hate against the people in those countries but an expression of disgust for the war crimes and genocide being committed by those countries.

“We do not need handouts from anyone”

Iris Varela stated that the double earthquake of June 24 provided a pretext for the US to continue looking for ways to exert influence in Venezuela. She deemed Washington’s recent announcement of humanitarian aid shipments “suspicious” and dismissed the notion that Venezuela requires such assistance.

“Venezuela does not need that humanitarian aid. Simply lifting the sanctions and unfreezing our resources would be enough,” she said. “We do not need handouts from anyone. Venezuela has sufficient resources.”

The Chavista legislator placed the ongoing conflict with the US in a broader historical framework. “Our country has been under attack not just since January 3; it began when Venezuela was declared an unusual and extraordinary threat by US President Barack Obama,” Varela stated, referencing the executive order signed by Obama in 2015.

Varela also noted that the guidance for this current phase was outlined by President Nicolás Maduro. “He told us: ‘We must prepare for a prolonged active resistance,'” she said.

Regarding the scope of Friday’s mobilization, Varela explained that the anti-imperialist Chavista gathering in Caracas is part of a coordinated nationwide effort.

“The presence of the people here in Bolívar Square in Caracas today, as well as in other Bolívar squares throughout the national territory, reflects our absolute condemnation of US interference on our home soil,” she said.

The legacy of Simón Bolívar

When asked about the historical lessons left by Simón Bolívar, Varela said, “Bolívar teaches us to defend the homeland. He teaches us that independence comes first.” She then referred to the Decree of War to the Death issued by the Liberator in 1813. “The War to the Death decree stated, ‘Spaniards and Canary Islanders, expect death, even if you are indifferent. And Venezuelans, count on life, even if you are guilty,'” she said.

“Emulating that thought of the Liberator, today we must say, ‘Venezuelans, count on life, even if some are mistaken.’ But the enemy should be very clear that we know who they are, and our people will never be subdued,” she added.

Varela extended her message to the broader region. “Latin America, rise up. Washington fears your uprising. May the Latin American people rise up,” she said, emphasizing that “here we have a people in resistance. We are in active resistance.”

The lawmaker also addressed the constitutional continuity of the government under Acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

“The only reason this country can maintain political stability today is because Delcy Rodríguez is legitimately in office. For her to assume the acting presidency following President Maduro’s kidnapping, an executive decree was issued in compliance with Article 236 of the Constitution,” Varela said. “For this reason, we all respect Delcy and support her leadership.”

On the US-led ‘transition’

Varela criticized the proposed negotiations between Dinorah Figuera and the government of Delcy Rodríguez, scheduled to begin on August 1.

“All I hope is that everyone who has set up parallel governments, parallel institutions, and who has violated the Constitution and our laws does not go unpunished,” Varela said, referring to the far-right sector of the opposition participating under US direction in the upcoming dialogue. This sector calls itself the “2015 National Assembly,” and its members are considered as usurpers by most analysts as their mandate legally expired in 2020.

Varela characterized the US-led round of negotiations as a farce. “I do not see it as anything positive,” she emphasized, clarifying that this represents her personal stance.

The parliamentarian noted that other opposition figures, such as Henrique Capriles, could participate in potential negotiations.

Regarding María Corina Machado, Varela criticized the opposition leader’s stance and asserted that Washington simply used her. “She is a toad,” Varela said about Machado, who was utilized by US imperialism to promote its regime-change operation before being discarded.

Mario Silva: mobilization a direct popular response to threats to Venezuelan sovereignty

In a separate interview with Sputnik, political commentator and former constituent assembly member Mario Silva emphasized that the mobilization represents a direct popular response to actions that threaten national sovereignty. “The people no longer view this as mere tactic or strategy,” he said.

Silva argued that the current political climate demands heightened organization at the grassroots level, adding that the imperative to defend the nation’s independence transcends internal political differences.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC