On Monday, Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN) held a session for public consultation on the Organic Law of Asset Forfeiture. The law aims to speed up the process of seizure and disposition of assets seized from corruption, drug trafficking and terrorism.

AN Deputy Diosdado Cabello presented the public consultation of the Organic Law of Asset Forfeiture, which was approved in the first discussion on March 31. Representatives of legal consultancies of all state levels were present at the session; Cabello urged them to submit their feedback and recommendations as soon as possible.

The law will be discussed in four working groups led by Deputies Julio Garcia, María Gabriela Vega, Oriana Osio and Herick Goicoechea.

During his speech on March 31, Cabello invited all sectors to participate in the public consultation and urged those who have comments to make them. He also explained that a new agency in charge of managing seized assets will be created to regulate what happens to seized assets and to manage those assets so they can be used for public interest while legal processes are ongoing.

Cabello explained that once the law is approved, the state will be authorized to make use of all assets and resources seized from the corrupt under a firm sentence. Additionally, it will open the door to using assets for public interest in prioritized sectors such as healthcare, community development, infrastructure, and security, among others.

Similarly, he added that, through the courts, the Public Ministry will be in charge of the custody and disposition of the assets.

“It is a simple but forceful and current law,” Cabello pointed out. “Nobody can say that their human rights are being violated, as it takes away what was stolen.”

President of the AN Jorge Rodríguez warned that there will be no impunity with the corrupt and their frontmen in the Venezuelan state, “We will go after them and make them pay in the judiciary.”

Rodríguez explained that the project took as an example the Model Law on Asset Forfeiture of the United Nations, which is implemented in countries such as Argentina, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras and Colombia.

“There is a fundamental element in the fight against corruption…: there can be no impunity. You should know that we will go after all those who commit illicit acts,” said the parliamentarian.

