By Oleg Yasinsky – Apr 14, 2023

This week marks the fourth anniversary of the criminal imprisonment of Julian Assange, an Australian citizen kidnapped and convicted by the US for having dared to bother the mafia group, the most powerful and bloody in history, known worldwide as “Western civilization.” He is accused of 18 crimes, including espionage. A single word of solidarity and support for Assange, no matter how useless or naive it may be, will never be superfluous, redundant or obvious.

Beyond the myth or symbol that the media turned him into within the cyclical and fleeting nature of their trends, the ethical duty of every journalist, communicator or social activist is the unconditional defense of a human being persecuted for revealing state crimes committed by the superpowers that think they rule our world.

I am sure that the courageous and timely revelations and denunciations of his WikiLeaks platform saved thousands of lives, including US citizens, and perhaps prevented more than one war. Maybe that was more efficient than all the international organizations and the peace movements put together. That is why his Nobel Peace Prize is prison. Assange’s conviction, more akin to a public execution, is a message of terror to all who dare defy the US and its allies.

If our greatness is in the size of the enemies we choose, then Assange, whatever happens to him, will forever remain a giant.

A few weeks ago, the III World Forum on Human Rights was held in Argentina, culminating in a declaration of support and request for the release of Julian Assange. But something curious happens. Among the signatures of the people demanding his release are some of the most incredible names. For example, former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former Colombian President Ernesto Samper and Argentinian President Alberto Fernández. If anyone still remembers, Zapatero was a pseudo-socialist who expanded the Spanish military presence in Afghanistan and then ordered Spanish forces to participate in the NATO invasion of Libya. Samper was another typical Colombian paramilitary narco-state boss, always at orders from their northern masters. While Fernández, beyond his very special opinions on Russian politics, has long since simply failed to fulfill his sworn social promises to the Argentinian people, but now asks Joe Biden for US support in his negotiations with the IMF.

Several defenders of Assange, during years of political endeavors, did not find a single word critical of the US government and never spoke about the role of NATO in the current Ukrainian tragedy. It seems that “asking for freedom” for someone who, in reality, is never expected to be released is the most heroic act in one’s political career.

It seems that his enemies turned the just cause of solidarity with Assange into a kind of showcase for politically correct rebellions. Since there is no real solidarity movement with him and no one can free him, these timid requests from time to time put nothing at risk and are a perfect escape valve for a world where fewer and fewer rights and permissions remain.

As if Julian Assange were already dead, his name, like those of past heroes turned into bronze figures, is used for political ‘marketing’ by any opportunist or scoundrel. Now, just by disconnecting from the internet, it is very easy to take away our right to reply. While he is being killed little by little in jail, others in freedom and quite in accordance with the system that kills him are making their career with his name.

The most terrible part of this story is loneliness. The more international events and online meetings are held “for the freedom of Assange,” the more alone he is. In today’s world, very different from the days of the Vietnam War and even a decade ago, when the US invaded Iraq, there is no longer an organized peace movement capable of gathering millions of people, blocking roads and paralyzing industries and ports. Many of the few who claim to be pacifists are hired by media and organizations financed by arms manufacturers. The electronic signatures in the protest emails serve only to alleviate the conscience of the signatories and fill the big data databases of corporations and intelligence services.

Curiously, one of the biggest and most serious accusations against Assange is that he obtained and collected data from the internet, which is now the daily practice of thousands of private companies and governments that operate as if they were private companies.

With the destruction of Assange’s main work, the WikiLeaks website, the much-publicized freedom of social networks came to an end. There are opinions that the CIA itself allowed the creation of WikiLeaks in order to leak its revelations and, in the end, obtain a strong excuse to censor the networks.

From today’s experience, when we see the degree of control and propagandistic management with which the entire Western world press operates, it is hard to imagine that WikiLeaks leaks have been published freely without the prior consent of the media owners that belong to the gigantic corporations related to the military industry and the state’s secret services. Was the world really that different before, or only now have we begun to understand it with a better criterion of reality?

Was Assange, with all his ability to hack and access the entire world’s secrets, not the most naive of us, knowing firsthand the monstrosity of the system and believing that he could combat it democratically and peacefully, revealing the crimes of global power to the citizens of the planet?

Why, knowing how the circus of law and society works, did he seek out the Ecuadorian embassy in London as the safest place in the world? There will be many more questions in the wind, yet to be raised. However, in today’s world, heavily formatted and censored by the owners of social media platforms and the media, it is increasingly useless to look for the answers on the screens. All the current leaks are a new marketing strategy for the system to continue selling us their fake news…

As we search for new ways to do journalism free from the orders of banks and corporations, we will not stop demanding freedom for our colleague and comrade Julian Assange.

(RT)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.