The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Congo signed 17 cooperation agreements in various strategic areas, during the meeting of the first High Level Joint Commission between the two countries.
The meeting was held at the Casa Amarilla, seat of the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Caracas, on Thursday, August 3. It was presided over by Venezuelan Minister for Planning Ricardo Menéndez and Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, Congo’s minister for International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnerships.
Representing the Venezuelan cultural sector were the deputy minister of Audiovisual Culture, Sergio Arria, and the president of the National Cinematheque, Vladimir Sosa Sarabia.
The Venezuelan and Congolese delegations decided on integrated action to expand the areas of cooperation in all sectors, with these first agreements being important steps in the consolidation of a new relationship based on respect and solidarity. Cooperation agreements were signed in the areas of energy; air, maritime and port connectivity; mines and geology; industry; forestry; education; culture; sports; agriculture; fishing; housing; tourism; and art.
Minister Menéndez addressed the importance of these agreements for the peoples of the two countries and the relevance of South-South friendship. “This is the beginning of a fruitful relationship of friendship and respect between Venezuela and Congo, where the focus is on concrete projects,” he said.
He explained that a second phase of the joint commission will be held for the tasks agreed upon, where each project will be followed up technically. He also expressed his gratitude to all members of the commission for their intense technical and diplomatic work leading up to the signing of the agreements.
“Venezuela and Congo are faithful followers of peace, and our agenda is taking shape in a multipolar world,” Minister Menéndez said.
The first High Level Joint Commission commemorated the 17th anniversary of the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and the Congo, in a new context of relations with the African continent, under the geopolitical vision of Commander Hugo Chávez and the leadership of President Nicolás Maduro.
Sostuve una cordial e importante reunión de trabajo con el ministro de la Cooperación Internacional y Promoción de la Asociación Pública – Privada de la República del Congo, Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso. Unidos en una ruta de trabajo común que beneficia a nuestros pueblos, en… pic.twitter.com/ZdS1dZ0iD0
— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 4, 2023
On Thursday night, President Maduro met with the Congolese delegation at Miraflores Palace.
“I held a cordial and important working meeting with the Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnerships of the Republic of Congo, Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso,” President Maduro wrote on social media. “We are united in a common path that benefits our peoples, where friendship and cooperation prevail.”
(Alba Ciudad) by Luigino Bracci Roa, with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/SC
