Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has concluded her strategic visit to India, during which she held important meetings with representatives from the automotive, commercial, oil, energy, health, and technology sectors.

The acting president highlighted that India is a great economic and spiritual power, stating, “I leave a part of my heart in India, where we have fulfilled a work agenda that will allow us to deepen our relations for the benefit of both peoples.”

Rodríguez thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for all the hospitality and support provided during her official visit. “May cooperation and friendship guide our ties,” she stated.

The acting president reiterated that, from now on, both nations will strengthen their friendly and cooperative relations. She also emphasized that the working groups focused on meeting the needs of the Venezuelan people in key areas such as health, public transportation, science, technology, and energy complementarity.

“This is where Venezuelan oil arrives in India. How can we, through a bilateral cooperation agenda, have shared benefits for our countries?” Rodríguez noted.

She added that renewable energy was also addressed during these high-level meetings, noting that the agreements reached will represent a major step forward for Venezuela’s productive development.

Finally, she expressed her government’s firm commitment to continue along the path of attending to and fulfilling the needs of the Venezuelan people.

Visit to the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Studies

To close her tour, Rodríguez visited the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Studies on Sunday.

The acting president greeted the directors and students of the Indian institution, internationally recognized for offering comprehensive, high-level technical and scientific education, free of charge to its entire student body.

The university was founded by the spiritual leader and educator Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. It features the Department of Administration and Commerce, which offers bachelor’s degrees in business administration and commerce, as well as a Master of Business Administration program. It also houses a Department of Humanities, which includes research and teaching chairs in languages, economics, and social sciences.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was kidnapped by the US military on January 3, is a follower of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The controversial spiritual leader claimed to be the reincarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba, an Indian spiritual master considered to be a saint and revered by both Hindu and Muslim devotees.

The acting president’s visit to the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Studies opens new possibilities for establishing agreements that will enable the sharing of knowledge and bilateral professional internship programs. These agreements would complement and strengthen the Venezuelan educational system through efficient, ethical, and universally accessible management models.

(Últimas Noticias) by Karla Patiño with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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