July 11, 2023
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil (right) and his Suriname counterpart Albert Ramin (left) showing the cooperation agreements signed on Monday, July 10, 202. Photo: Venezuelan Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil (right) and his Suriname counterpart Albert Ramin (left) showing the cooperation agreements signed on Monday, July 10, 202. Photo: Venezuelan Ministry for Foreign Affairs.