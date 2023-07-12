On Monday, in Caracas, Venezuelan Minister of for Foreign Affairs Yván Gil and his counterpart from Suriname, Albert Ramdin, signed a joint declaration at the fifth meeting for the Mechanism for Political Consultations between both countries.

The activity took place in the Salvador Allende hall of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry and represents an example of the actions carried out by both countries to strengthen the ties of cooperation and mutual friendship, according to a press release from the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hemos firmado una serie de acuerdos con el canciller de Surinam, Albert Ramdin, durante su visita oficial a Venezuela para ampliar la ruta de cooperación entre nuestros pueblos marcando así el reimpulso de las relaciones bilaterales, basadas en respeto y solidaridad. pic.twitter.com/O61zdFpwoF — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) July 11, 2023

After various meetings with Venezuelan authorities, including Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez, the Surinamese top diplomat reiterated his nation’s intention to move forward with Venezueala and sign agreements on agriculture, fishing, and air communications.

The foreign minister of Suriname arrived this Sunday in Venezuela for a working visit in which he held meetings with representatives of the national executive resulting in the activation of working groups on agriculture, air connectivity, higher education, health, and mining, among other concerns.

(Ultimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

