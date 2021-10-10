Venezuela and Turkey Sign Three Cooperation Agreements

On Saturday, October 9, the foreign affairs ministers of Venezuela and Turkey held a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, in which they signed three bilateral cooperation agreements for the benefit of the peoples of both countries. At a joint press conference, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia informed that the cooperation agreements are in agriculture, tourism and construction sectors.

These new agreements have been added to the already existing 44 bilateral agreements, and are part of a the plan to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Plasencia, after the meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, stressed that both countries are continuing on the route outlined by President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey for maximizing the level of the bilateral relations.



Fructífero y cordial encuentro con el Canciller @MevlutCavusoglu con quien firmamos tres acuerdos de cooperación en beneficio de nuestros pueblos. Seguimos avanzando en la ruta trazada por los Presidentes @NicolasMaduro y @RTErdogan para elevar al máximo nivel nuestras relaciones pic.twitter.com/bkDZtF3keH — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) October 9, 2021

Sister nations

“We have to build a route that can deepen foreign relations,” Plasencia commented to the press after the meeting. “The size of our economies and the potential of our countries tell us that a commercial exchange of $5 billion is acceptable but it is not the limit.”

Addressing the Venezuelan and Turkish media, Plasencia stressed that “Venezuela is committed to a path of democracy; it is committed to a path of cooperation, support, and help with our region and other regions of the world.”

Canciller @PlasenciaFelix: "Agradecemos el apoyo de #Turquía en la lucha contra el #Covid19, su colaboración nos ha permitido presentar cifras alentadoras, las mejores de la región en comparación con países vecinos".#VenezuelaTieneConQué pic.twitter.com/sV4Uizocrw — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) October 9, 2021

For his part, Çavuşoğlu announced that Turkey will send an observation mission to attend the November 21 regional elections in Venezuela in order to “strengthen the democracy built by the people.”

“We support the talks that are taking place in Mexico,” added Çavuşoğlu. “We are working closely with the government of President Maduro, but we are friends of all the people of Venezuela.”

Featured image: Foreign Affairs Minister of Venezuela Felix Plasencia and the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Photo: Twitter / @PlasenciaFelix

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Traducción: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC