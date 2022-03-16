Venezuela and UN Human Rights Office Discuss Increased Technical Assistance

Monday, March 14, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a videoconference with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

Through his Twitter account, President Maduro said that the two reviewed Venezuela’s COVID-19 response, and discussed the possibility of increased UN technical assistance in order to guarantee justice and peace for the Venezuelan people.

En videoconferencia con la Alta Comisionada de la ONU para los DD. HH. Michelle Bachelet, revisamos temas de trabajo conjunto, como: los avances en la lucha contra la COVID-19 y la voluntad de aumentar la asistencia técnica en pro de garantizar la justicia y la Paz del pueblo. pic.twitter.com/2n5cRlffVr — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 14, 2022

Venezuela maintains consultations and cooperation with Bachelet’s office to ensure respect for the human rights of Venezuelans, accepting recommendations from the multilateral body despite the commission’s past pronouncements against the country’s institutions.

On February 28, President Maduro spoke at the 49th Ordinary Session of the UN Human Rights Council, and denounced the impact that unilateral coercive measures have had on the economy, and on Venezuela’s ability to combat the pandemic.

In addition, 10 days earlier the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, held a meeting with representatives of the High Commissioner’s office in Caracas, in order to promote and defend human rights.

In October 2021, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, also met with Bachelet during a visit to Geneva.

