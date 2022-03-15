Guaidó Implores Biden to Level More Sanctions Against Venezuela

While White House authorities seek rapprochement with Venezuela’s government, former deputy Juan Guaidó has called for more sanctions by the Biden administration against the Caribbean country.

According to an article in The Wall Street Journal, the Venezuelan extreme right winger addressed a letter to Washington, in which he dismissed Venezuela’s ability to “produce enough crude oil to lower oil prices.”

RELATED CONTENT: US Ambassador James Story Causes More Fractures in Venezuelan Opposition

Guaidó also rejected the Mexico Talks promoted by Biden, claiming instead that lifting US economic sanctions would constitute a “reward” for the Venezuelan government which Guaidó has tried so hard to overthrow since 2019.

The article published in the US newspaper states that “Guaidó, whom Washington recognizes as interim president of the country, was angry, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.” His frustration stemmed from the fact that the US government never notified him about the meeting with the Venezuelan head of state, Nicolás Maduro.

RELATED CONTENT: Guaidó’s Achievement: US Judge Orders Auction of CITGO (+OFAC)

Frustrated empire

Currently the United States faces the first phase of an energy crisis that will worsen as Washington applies more coercive economic measures (euphemistically called “sanctions) against the Russian Federation, a nation from which the US purchases a considerable amount of oil. In 2021 Russia ranked third, behind Canada and Mexico, among source nations for US oil imports.

However, tension is also growing in US Congress due to criticisms—voiced both by Democrats and Republican—of Biden’s decision to change course on Venezuela after all the attacks, conspiracies, and illegal sanctions that led to Venezuela’s drop in oil output.

Among the strongest detractors of rapprochement with Venezuela, US Republican senator of Florida Marco Rubio stands out—one of Donald Trump’s main chips in the past administration, and Bob Menéndez, one of Biden’s most influential allies,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Featured image: Former deputy Juan Guaidó in a praying photo pose. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL/EF

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.