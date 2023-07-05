Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs Yván Gil published a statement via social media where the Venezuelan government reported that it notified the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that it will appeal the decision to authorize the resumption of the investigation against Venezuela.

“The government of Venezuela reports that it has notified the Appeals Chamber of the ICC of its appeal against the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber that authorized the resumption of the investigation in the so-called ‘Venezuela I’ case,” Minister Gil wrote on Tuesday, July 4, with the official communiqué attached.

#Comunicado| Gobierno de Venezuela informa que ha notificado a la Sala de Apelaciones de la CPI su apelación contra la decisión de la Sala de Cuestiones Preliminares que autorizó la reanudación de la investigación en el asunto denominado “Venezuela I”. pic.twitter.com/dXDqXAAhJ2 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) July 4, 2023

Venezuela expressed its disagreement with the decision made in June by the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber to authorize the resumption of investigations against the nation.

Since the beginning of the investigations in February 2018, Venezuela has condemned the instrumentalization of international criminal justice and human rights mechanisms for political purposes, linked to maneuvers to force a change of government driven by the White House, reports AVN.

Given this decision, Venezuela reiterates its condemnation of this offensive that uses the ICC for political purposes and announces that it will appeal to the ICC Appeals Chamber.

The communiqué states that in the coming weeks, the country will submit the evidence supporting its appeal and report the fallacies of the Preliminary Chamber’s decision.

It also confirms that it will continue to make use of international law to defend the truth and ensure its rights.

Communiqué

The following is the full text of the communiqué issued on Tuesday by Minister Yván Gil:

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reports that, on July 3, 2023, it notified the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) of its appeal against the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber authorizing the resumption of the investigation in the case referred to as ‘Venezuela I’.

In the coming weeks and in accordance with the established procedure, Venezuela will file the items that support its appeal, denouncing each of the shortcomings of the aforementioned decision of the Preliminary Chamber, which is clearly contrary to truth and justice.

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela confirms that it will continue to make use of all measures available under International Law to defend the truth and ensure its rights as a nation against this offensive that openly uses the institutionality of the International Criminal Court for political purposes.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

