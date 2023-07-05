This Tuesday, Deputy Giuseppe Alessandrello, chairman of the Electoral Nominations Committee 2023, appointed by Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN), called for nominations for new National Electoral Council (CNE) rectors. The nomination period will end on July 15.

Alessandrello said that the requirements have already been published on social media platforms, in two national newspapers, and in the Official Gazette.

He stated that special consideration will be given to individuals who meet the requirements and are nominated by civil society, universities and the Moral Power of the Republic, as established in the Constitution.

Likewise, he indicated that the National Assembly doors will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., including on Saturday and Sunday.

At a press conference, Alessandrello also announced that they held a meeting to approve the rules for the process this Tuesday. Congressman José Gregorio Correa added that the process seeks to rescue dialogue among all Venezuelans.

Requirements for CNE official nominations

These are the requirements that must be met in order to run for the position of rector of the CNE, as established by the Organic Law of the Electoral Power:

1. Be Venezuelan, over 30 years of age and have full enjoyment of their civil and political rights. In the case of Venezuelan nationals by naturalization, at least 15 years must have elapsed since obtaining Venezuelan nationality.

2. To have obtained a university degree at least 10 years ago and to have been in practice or professional activity during the same period. Preferably, have experience or postgraduate studies in the electoral area or related fields.

3. Not to be involved in any of the grounds for removal outlined in the Organic Law of the Electoral Power.

4. Not to be linked to organizations with political purposes.

5. Not to have been convicted or sentenced with a final and definitive sentence for fraudulent crimes in the last 20 years.

6. Not to be related up to the third degree of consanguinity and second degree of affinity with the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela or with the heads of the applicant entities.

In addition to a letter addressed to the committee, applicants must also submit the following documents:

a) Nomination of the citizen by the nominating entity.

b) Acceptance of the nomination by the nominee.

c) Curriculum vitae with a carbon copy of the corresponding credentials and supports.

d) Authorization to review and verify the documents submitted.

e) Enlarged color copy of the identity card in letter size paper without cutting it out.

f) Two recent passport-size photos.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

