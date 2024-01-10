South Africa has denounced ‘Israel’ before the International Court of Justice for committing genocide in Gaza

The government of Venezuela spoke up this Tuesday to confirm its support for South African authorities who, in a case filed with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), have accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, Palestine.

In a statement, the foreign minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil cited the Israeli entity’s repeated violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

“Venezuela, as a country committed to peace diplomacy, recognizes South Africa’s firm and historic step in defense of the Palestinian people and international law,” wrote Gil.

Likewise, he stated that Venezuela advocates that South Africa’s case be supported by the entire international community.

Recent reports prepared by the United Nations detail that more than 21,000 people have been murdered in Palestine since October 7, 2023, the vast majority of them children and women.

Bolivia pitches in as well

Bolivia joined the call to stop the genocide in Palestine by the Zionist occupation forces.

Bolivia’s government, chaired by Luis Arce, joined that of Malaysia and Venezuela to support the case presented by South Africa before the International Court of Justice. The accusations detail the Israeli colony for the genocide it is carrying out of the Palestinian people.

Below is an unofficial translation of the full text of Bolivia’s statement:

The Government of the Plurinational State of Bolivia values the historic action taken by the Republic of South Africa, which filed a lawsuit on December 29, 2023, against the state of Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in relation to violations by of Israel to its Genocide Convention obligations to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Bolivia, committed to peace and justice, signatory of the Genocide Convention, recognizes that South Africa took a historic step in the defense of the Palestinian people, a leadership and effort that should be supported by the international community that calls for respect for life (considering that the report prepared by the United Nations reports that more than 21,000 people have died since October 7, 2023, mostly children and women, reflecting the inhuman actions of the state of Israel).

It is worth recalling that on November 17, Bolivia, together with South Africa, Bangladesh, Comoros, and Djibouti, presented a request to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the situation in the State of Palestine.

La Paz, January 7, 2023.

