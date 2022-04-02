Venezuela Condemns Sweden’s Interventionist Comments

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia has condemned his Swedish counterpart’s interventionist statements about Venezuela and asked her to refrain from making such comments in future.

On Friday, April 1, Minister Plasencia issued a response to the Foreign Affairs Minister of Sweden, Ann Linde, who met Juan Guaidó and made a series of interventionist comments about Venezuela on social media. She called Guaidó the president of Venezuela’s “democratically elected National Assembly,” which is false, as the term of that assembly expired in January 2021, and a new assembly was constituted through elections held in December 2020, that were observed and recognized by international observers.

The Swedish foreign affairs minister also repeated false claims about the human rights situation in Venezuela. “We see a continued unacceptable deterioration of the humanitarian situation and human rights,” she wrote on Twitter. She also claimed that the opposition in Venezuela is suffering political persecution of the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Plasencia wrote on Twitter in response to the comments, “Mrs Ann Linde, refrain from intervening in matters of internal politics of my country; the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces the unfounded comments of the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden.”

“The efforts made by President Nicolás Maduro in favor of establishing negotiations are the real triumph that guarantees tranquility and peace,” added Plasencia. “We regret this provocation from the government of Sweden that does not recognize our democracy and sovereignty.”

The Venezuelan minister also condemned Sweden's intentions of giving legitimacy to those who do not have "a valid popular mandate." "No one will be able to divert Venezuela from its determined path of integral development and well-being," Plasencia stressed.

