Leopoldo López Criticizes Caracas-Washington Rapprochement

Venezuelan far-right politician and fugitive from justice Leopoldo López has expressed his repudiation of the recent rapprochement between the Joe Biden administration and the Venezuelan government of President Nicolás Maduro.

López, who escaped to Spain to evade criminal responsibility for his crimes in Venezuela and remains under protection in Spain also denounced the fact that White House sent a delegation to Miraflores Palace to meet with President Maduro.

López also repeated his stance on imposing so-called “free elections” in Venezuela, entirely disregarding the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic.

RELATED CONTENT: Anti-Chavista Henri Falcón Announces New Party Ahead of 2024 Presidential Race

In a speech, Leopoldo López insisted that “there should be no rapprochement” between Washington and Caracas. He also considered it “unethical” for the Biden administration to try to establish an “oil for freedom exchange.”

Wanted by Venezuelan justice

Venezuelan authorities issued an arrest warrant for López after he escaped while under house arrest in 2019. He was implicated in a legal procedure for crimes of arson, property damages, public incitement of violence, and association to commit a crime.

The fugitive was an active participant in the 2002 conspiracy and the April 11-13 coup against then-President Chávez. Years later, López also acted as a promoter of the guarimbas that caused the death of 43 Venezuelans and left more than 800 injured, in addition to material damages.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Dismantles Another Colombian Terrorist Network in Apure

Together with Juan Guaidó, López also led the April 30, 2019 coup attempt which he used to escape to Colombia and later to Spain.

He has maintained an ongoing campaign against the people and government of Venezuela, and has constantly backed and promoted efforts to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro, as well as fervently backing the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.