Venezuelan Minister of Transportation Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán alerted the international community about the serious danger that the United States government poses to aviation security worldwide. This is in light of the violation of international civil aviation laws committed by the governments of the United States and Argentina in the theft and destruction of the Boeing aircraft belonging to the Venezuelan state cargo airline EMTRASUR.
During his presentation before the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the Venezuelan minister urged the international body to take adequate measures to prevent this type of actions against the safety of air navigation from being repeated to the detriment of other nations.
He also called on the international community to condemn this aggression against Venezuela and support Venezuela’s legal actions in defense of its rights.
Venezuela Enforces Airspace Ban on Argentina in Response to EMTRASUR Boeing 747 Robbery
“Venezuela has always complied with the provisions of the [ICAO] convention; we emphasize that these arbitrariness constitute a real threat to the security of all states,” Minister Velásquez Araguayán stated. “We are a peaceful nation and we follow the spirit of the Chicago convention [on civil aviation]; we hope that in its light, justice will prevail, preventing this type of unfortunate event from being repeated and other nations from being victims of such acts of international abuse.”
(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/SC/DZ
