The government of Venezuela condemned the recent imposition of unilateral coercive measures by the United States against Nicaragua.

A communiqué published by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Venezuela on Friday, March 15, stated that the unilateral coercive measures on defense matters against Nicaragua intend to “affect the capacity of the Nicaraguan State to ensure the security and stability of the nation.”

It also pointed out that the sanctions represent the United States’ contempt for the international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Therefore, “Venezuela ratifies today before the world its unconditional support in solidarity with the people and government of Nicaragua… and their commitment to loyalty, resistance and constant defense of sovereignty, peace, stability and the sacred right of the Nicaraguan people to continue working for their well-being.”

Unofficial translation of the statement is provided below:

President Nicolás Maduro Moros, on behalf of the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, condemns the latest act of interference by the government of the United States against the people and government of Nicaragua by imposing unilateral coercive measures in the area of defense, which intends to affect the capacity of that State to ensure the security and stability of the nation.

This new expression of imperialist arrogance clearly demonstrates the continued contempt of the government of the United States for international law and other fundamental principles of peaceful coexistence of States contained in the Charter of the United Nations.

Venezuela ratifies today before the world its unconditional support in solidarity with the people and government of Nicaragua, and reiterates its deep admiration for President Commander Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo and their loving commitment to loyalty, resistance, and constant defense of sovereignty, peace, stability, and the sacred right of the Nicaraguan people to continue working for their well-being.

We vindicate our oath of love to the people and government of Nicaragua made by our Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez on January 10, 2007: “Nicaragua, give me the chance to serve you and you will have in me a son, and you will have in Venezuela a daughter, a sister, a companion.”

Long live Nicaragua, blessed and always free!

Long live the Great Homeland of our America!

Caracas, March 15, 2024

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

