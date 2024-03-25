Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Through a statement, the government of Venezuela condemned the actions of the government of the United States, which defended and classified as “politically persecuted” far-right criminal actors involved in at least seven conspiracies against high-ranking Venezuela officials, including President Nicolás Maduro.

In the statement shared this Saturday, March 23, by Venezuelan Foreign Minister

Yván Gil, the Venezuelan government repudiated a recent statement by the US Department of State in defense of criminals linked to terrorist and coup actions. The US Department of State attempted to portray the terrorists, charged with assassinating the president of Venezuela, as the victims in these recent events.

“The decision by Maduro and his representatives to detain two members of the leading opposition candidate’s campaign and issue warrants for seven others represents a disturbing escalation of repression against Venezuela’s opposition parties,” wrote the US Department of State. “These actions along with the arrest of numerous other opposition and civil society members this year, as well as continued disqualification of candidates, undermine the possibility of competitive elections. We join our international partners and the Venezuelan people in calling for an end to the harassment campaign targeted at Venezuelans engaged in peaceful political activity.”

Unsurprisingly, the US Department of State neglected to mention that the arrests in question were carried out after weeks of related arrests and after public broadcasting of video confessions of those involved in the plot incriminating those that have been arrested.

The number of terrorist plots, mercenary plots, and destabilization plots organized by the Venezuelan opposition—many of them with direct involvement of the US government—are countless. In all those plots, the common denominator is that the US government and the far-right Venezuelan opposition deny any responsibility and defend those who are accused of carrying out the plots. Weeks or months later, these plots are recognized as real, even by mainstream media under the control of the White House.

Below is the full unofficial translation of the Venezuelan statement:

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the statement by the spokesperson of the United States Department of State in defense of criminal operators who, responding to the interests of the United States and the opposition sector linked to big names, have attempted to create a new atmosphere of political violence in the country before the upcoming electoral process on July 28, 2024.

Between 2023 and 2024 alone, the Venezuelan authorities have effectively managed to deactivate no less than seven conspiracies that aimed to attack military installations, carry out attacks on the lives of the senior leadership of the Bolivarian Revolution, generate violence in political activities, and disturb the national peace.

The State Department’s defense of these criminal actors aims to turn hitmen, terrorists, and coup plotters into victims.

The people and Government of Venezuela reject this practice of presenting those responsible for these events as politically persecuted, while the US government, cynically, continues to persecute all the Venezuelan people with the imposition of its criminal sanctions and protection for the violent of the Venezuelan extreme right.

The Bolivarian Government will continue to act to guarantee the free performance of the electoral process and to defend peace, stability, economic recovery, and the social well-being of the Venezuelan family. No conspiracy or aggression from the enemies of the Homeland will be able to stop the march of the Venezuelan people towards the future.

Caracas, March 23, 2024

