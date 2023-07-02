Venezuela condemned the latest attempt of interference in its internal affairs by the United States, after a US government spokesperson made statements about the upcoming electorions in Venezuela.

The government of Venezuela stated through an official statement that the United States has “neither the moral nor the right to express an opinion on the electoral processes” of the country.

#Comunicado El Gobierno de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela rechaza firmemente el nuevo intento de intromisión por parte del gobierno de los Estados Unidos en sus asuntos internos, al pretender fijar posición en relación a distintos aspectos del futuro proceso electoral. pic.twitter.com/RceJi4wUJ1 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) July 1, 2023

The statement further emphasized that Venezuela is a sovereign and independent nation.

The government of Venezuela issued the statement a US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, published an official US statement on his social media accounts condemning the electoral disqualification of opposition leader, María Corina Machado, a disqualification that has been ratified by the Office of the Comptroller General of Venezuela. The US government statement is a clear interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

Today's decision to disqualify @MariaCorinaYA from participating in the electoral process deprives Venezuelans of basic rights, and we remain concerned by efforts to remake the National Electoral Council. Venezuelans deserve free and fair elections. https://t.co/BRHG2qNbht — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) July 1, 2023

According to many analysts, it is a total hypocrisy that a government like the one led by Joe Biden, persecuting former president Donald Trump to derail his chance of becoming US president again, has the impudence to interfere in the electoral affairs of other countries.

The US State Department claimed that the “decision to disqualify María Corina Machado from participating in the electoral process deprives the Venezuelan people of basic political rights. Venezuelans deserve the right to select a candidate to participate in presidential elections in 2024 without interference. The United States also remains deeply concerned by the ongoing efforts to remake the composition of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela.”

An unofficial translation of the Venezuelan response is provided below:

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly rejects the new attempt of interference in its internal affairs by the government of the United States that has tried to assume a position in relation to different aspects of the upcoming Venezuelan electoral process of 2024.

Venezuela’s robust participatory and protagonist democracy neither requires nor accepts the tutelage of other nations; much less from indirect democratic systems and with severe restrictions against popular participation, imposed by economic interests and a profound institutionalized racism, that deprives large segments of the afrodescendant population of the exercise of democratic rights every year.

The United States would be better advised to apply timely and fair corrections to its electoral system before seeking to make value judgments on the legitimate actions of democratic institutions in other countries.

The US has neither the morals nor the right to have an opinion on the political processes in our country, which has amply demonstrated that it is sovereign and independent. The interference through the Monroe Doctrine, as well as the blackmail and threats of illegal and unilateral coercive measures, have no power over a people who have decided to be independent forever.

Caracas, July 1, 2023

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

