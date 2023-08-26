Venezuela congratulated South Africa for the successful organization of the 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the BRICS. Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil released the statement of congratulations on Friday, August 25.

“Venezuela is pleased to express its sincerest congratulations to the Republic of South Africa for the impeccable organization of the 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the BRICS countries, and thanks the host country for inviting Venezuela to the historic event,” Minister Gil posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Venezuela also congratulated the six new members of the bloc.

Unofficial translation of the full statement is presented below.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is pleased to express its sincerest congratulations to the Republic of South Africa for the impeccable organization of the 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the BRICS countries, under the theme “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism,” held in Johannesburg during August 22-24, 2023, which has been a resounding success thanks to the efforts and dedication of the South African government and people.

Venezuela is grateful to the host country for the invitation to this historic event, which has allowed strengthening Venezuela’s ties of cooperation with the BRICS member countries and demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the right to development of the peoples, assisting with its modest contributions in the consolidation of a multicentric and pluripolar world, in line with the foreign policy configured under the guidelines of Liberator Simón Bolívar and Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez, and implemented by President Nicolás Maduro Moros.

Today, the Venezuelan people have a reason to celebrate as they see themselves reflected in the proposal of the honorable governments of the sister nations participating in this Summit, who with the noblest purpose presented their visions of an inclusive model that guarantees the necessary universal balance.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela also takes this opportunity to congratulate the countries that have been admitted as new members of the BRICS group: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Iran. Their entry to this emerging bloc is a clear demonstration of the recognition of their important role in the economic and political development of their respective regions.

Venezuela has the total conviction that a new, more just and sustainable world has emerged for the benefit of life on the planet.

Long live the peoples of the Global South!

Caracas, August 25, 2023

