August 26, 2023
Correismo's presidential candidate Luisa González (left) and her running mate Andrés Arauz (right) celebrate after the first round of the presidential elections in Ecuador, August 20, 2023. Photo: X/@LuisaGonzalezEc.

Correismo's presidential candidate Luisa González (left) and her running mate Andrés Arauz (right) celebrate after the first round of the presidential elections in Ecuador, August 20, 2023. Photo: X/@LuisaGonzalezEc.