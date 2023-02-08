On Monday, February 6, after the devastation and material damage in Syria caused by a strong earthquake, Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Relations Yván Gil met with the Syrian Ambassador in Caracas, Kenan Zaher Al Deen, to coordinate support that the Venezuelan government will provide Syria. This is also within the context of the illegal US and European sanctions that the Syrian people still face amid the foreign occupation of their country.

President Nicolás Maduro instructed to “provide all the support available to help this sister nation. Let the Syrian people count on our total solidarity!” Yván Gil wrote on social media.

Ante las lamentables perdidas acaecidas por el terremoto, nos hemos reunido con el Embajador de #Siria🇸🇾 en Venezuela, Kenan Zaher Al Deen, para brindar todo el apoyo que esté al alcance para ayudar a esta hermana nación. ¡Cuente el pueblo sirio con nuestra total solidaridad! pic.twitter.com/im0tNmwdEj — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 7, 2023

Through a statement circulated in the early morning, the Venezuelan government expressed its willingness “to prepare immediate support, assistance and necessary aid to support the Turkish and Syrian governments efforts to recover the normal functioning of the affected regions.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook the southeast of Türkiye early this Monday. The earthquake’s epicenter was in Gaziantep, near the border with Syria, which was also severely affected by the destructive impact of the earthquake. It was followed hours later by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake.

According to preliminary figures on Tuesday night, there were more than 7,800 deaths and thousands of injuries from the earthquakes, with incalculable damage to collapsed infrastructure, including buildings of great historical value.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

