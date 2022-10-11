ALBA-TCP countries have sent Venezuela messages of solidarity after the landslide in Aragua.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America–Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA–TCP) expressed solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela after the landslide that occurred this weekend due to heavy rains in the community of Las Tejerías, in the municipality of Santos Michelena in the state of Aragua, which so far has left 22 people dead and 52 missing.

The message of solidarity was published by the executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha Llorenti, via his Twitter account, through which he expressed his support for the Venezuelan people and his condolences for the human losses produces by the landslide that occurred in Las Tejerías.

“The executive secretariat of ALBA-TCP expresses its greatest solidarity with the people of Venezuela and its president, Nicolás Maduro, and extends its heartfelt condolences for the sensitive loss of life as a result of the large-scale landslide that occurred in Las Tejerías, in the state of Aragua”, read the message on Twitter.

After the Las Tejerías tragedy, the Venezuelan government and people received expressions of solidarity and support from countries in the region including Nicaragua, Bolivia, and Cuba.

Bolivia, through its Foreign Ministry, sent its condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

“We send our solidarity to our Venezuelan brothers,” says part of the statement.

For his part, on behalf of the Cuban people and government, the nation’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, conveyed his “deep sorrow and solidarity with the brotherly Venezuelan people and government for the loss of human lives and damage caused by the strong rains and floods in recent days.”

He also extended his words of condolences to relatives and relatives of the victims.

Given the unfortunate event, the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, also sent a message of solidarity to the president of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, after learning about the tragedy.

In the letter, also signed by Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo, Ortega expressed that Nicaragua shares the pain of every Venezuelan, particularly those families who lost their loved ones, and that the natural disaster not only aroused solidarity, but also sentiments of the union between both peoples.

“Not only do we stand in solidarity, but, as always, we unite, because our union is for all times and circumstances,” Ortega wrote.

Landslide: tragedy in Las Tejerías

This Saturday night, heavy and persistent rains caused a disastrous landslide in Las Tejerías, leaving 22 people dead and 52 missing after the overflow of five rivers.

Faced with this situation, the national government activated an Emergency and Disaster Control and Coordination Center to attend to the affected families.

“We are going along with a well-defined search plan in all sectors,” said Remigio Ceballos, Venezuela’s minister for internal relations, justice, and peace. Canines and drones are being used in the search and rescue procedures, with the aid of state security forces, the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), and volunteers.

Three days of mourning

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, decreed three days of mourning for the tragedy in Las Tejerías. From the scene of the events, the vice president added that the head of state decreed the area a national disaster and natural tragedy.

“We have also lost children, which is very unfortunate,” said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

