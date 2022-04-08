Venezuela Delivers 4 Millionth House to Population

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Thursday, April 7, that the goal of building four million homes, which was set by the Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela [Great Venezuela Housing Mission] (GMVV), had been reached.

“We have reached four million houses through the Great Venezuela Housing Mission, a world record for houses built by the hands of workers, community members, men and women,” he said from the Miraflores Palace, from where he led the delivery ceremony remotely.

He affirmed that the government has not stopped and will work for the next milestone of five million homes. “We have set this goal and we are going to meet and exceed it,” he added.

“Between April and May, in 2024, we will reach five million homes,” stressed the president, who also said that the idea is to replace working class barrios with “developed, dignified, decent and comfortable” urban spaces.

The milestone of the four millionth home was delivered in the Juan Antonio Sotillo municipality of Anzoátegui state, in the Battle of Bomboná urban development, which was built following a request made by a resident of the area -five months earlier- in a broadcast with president Maduro.

The president affirmed that the milestone was reached despite the difficulties that the country has gone through in economic matters as a result of the blockade and sanctions.

“In times of prosperity, houses were built and in times of difficulty as well, because we have learned to do more with less, thanks to our father, Hugo Chávez, and his teachings,” he stressed.

He added that with the stage of economic recovery that Venezuela is going through, “the Bolivarian welfare state is being reborn,” for which he regretted that milestones like these or the salary recovery recently being push by the government are not reviewed by the Western and local media, and political actors that choose to blame him, without looking at the whole picture of the complex situation lived by the country in recent years.

The head of state stressed that it is not only about the construction of houses, but that each urban development must be economically active, with clinics, CDI (diagnostic centers), schools and everything necessary for the inhabitants.

House delivery day

During the ceremony, which was broadcast on radio and television, the mayor of Caracas Carmen Meléndez led the delivery of 92 multi-family homes to workers in the “Fuerte Tiuna Simón Bolívar” urban development.

In this urban planning area, more than 10,000 apartments have already been delivered, and currently there are 5,800 more under construction.

For his part, in the “Villas de Los Rosales” urban development, located in Mérida, Governor Jehyson Guzmán handed over 25 single-family homes. This urban planning zone was built by the community together with State institutions.

“It is part of the networking through the popular power, and thanks to the Great Venezuela Housing Mission, we are witnessing the delivery of these homes,” said Guzmán.

Announcements about the housing sector

The head of state announced the revival of production at the Petrocasa company, guaranteeing the supply of raw material by Pequiven, needed for the housing program.

The aim is to establish -he explained- a production plan that will reach 15,000 metric tons of PVC processing by the year 2024.

In addition, he announced a method for attracting private sources of resources for the GMVV through two modalities. The first includes the stock market with the “invest, save and build your home” method, and the second consists of a credit instrument designed by the beneficiary, according to their ability to pay.

Another announcement was made regarding the activation of the Higher Body of Construction, in seven entities, and the Communal Body for Good Living, which grants greater participation to organized popular power to improve the environment in urban developments, based on the identification of needs.

Hospitals and education

The president urged the nation “to make broad improvements on all social fronts,” especially in education, to strengthen its quality and recover institutions at a structural level.

He indicated that educational institutions had suffered deterioration as a result of the sanctions, but assured that work is being done to recover “all the institutions of the country.”

In addition, the president asserted that “the time has come for us to recover and take back the country’s hospitals from the mafias.”

“We are going to recover all the hospitals in the country from the mafias, let the people know, I have the support of the community of health professionals in Venezuela,” he asserted.

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with part of his cabinet during the awarding ceremony of house #four million, delivered through the Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela program, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas. Photo: Presidential Press.

(Últimas Noticias) by Robert Araujo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

