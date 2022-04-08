Why the US Attempted to Topple Pakistan’s Government

The United States attempted to topple the government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan because “he would not allow US military bases there and because he will not toe the line on Russia,” according to American author and political analyst Daniel Kovalik.

Kovalik, an academic at the University of Pittsburgh, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Monday, a day after members of Pakistan’s parliament chanted “Death to America” as they rejected a no-confidence vote, which sought to oust Prime Minister Khan, saying “foreign powers” were interfering in the country’s democratic process.

The National Assembly deputy speaker dismissed the no-trust move against the prime minister, terming it as “contradictory” to Article 5 of Pakistan’s Constitution.

RELATED CONTENT: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Saved from a US Planned Regime Change

Suri said that the motion was presented on March 8 and should be conducted according to the law and the Constitution, stressing, “No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy.”

The Pakistani president later dissolved the National Assembly on Khan’s advice.

Khan on Saturday accused the United States of being behind the parliamentary no-confidence motion, calling it an attempt at regime change backed by Washington.

Addressing a large rally in the capital Islamabad last week, Khan said the “foreign power” sent millions of dollars to opposition parties to launch a no-confidence vote against him in the parliament.

“While US officials shed crocodile tears about Russia’s lack of respect for the sovereignty of Ukraine, the US wasted no time in violating Pakistan’s sovereignty by attempting to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan because he would not allow US military bases there and because he will not toe the line on Russia,” Kovalik said.

RELATED CONTENT: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Signifies the End of an Era of Unipolar American Power

“While the coup failed, this is but one more illustration of the fact that no country in the world is more dismissive of other nations’ sovereignty than the United States,” he added.

“Indeed, the government in Ukraine itself is the product of a US-backed coup in 2014 — a fact which is not lost on Russia. For that matter, Putin himself, who owes his political career to his relationship with Boris Yeltsin, may not himself be in power today had the US not intervened to help Yeltsin steal the 1996 elections,” he stated.

“The US has intervened in no less than 80 elections abroad since WWII, and that doesn’t even count the forceful coups it has brought about. Hopefully, the failed coup attempt in Pakistan demonstrates that the United States’ power to overthrow foreign governments is weakening. But only time will tell,” the analyst concluded.

Featured image: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Moscow, Russia on February 24, 2022. (Sputnik photo)

(PressTV)

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.