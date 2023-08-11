The National Assembly of Venezuela’s Electoral Nominations Committee has submitted the list of 104 eligible candidates for the National Electoral Council (CNE) rector posts.

During the ordinary session of the National Assembly on Thursday, August 10, President of the 2023 Electoral Nominations Committee Deputy Giusseppe Alessandrello submitted to the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, the list of 104 Venezuelans eligible for the position of principal and alternate rectors of the CNE.

“I thank all the members of the committee for their continuous hard work for 56 days,” Alessandrello said upon delivering the list, alongside the committee’s final report and the files of each candidate.

#10Ago || Presidente del Comité de Postulaciones Electorales 2023. Diputado Giusseppe Alessandrello: "Luego de 56 días continuos de trabajo arduo quiero agradecer por el fecundo y eficiente trabajo realizado". Se entrega el listado de 104 ciudadanos y ciudadanas elegibles para… pic.twitter.com/2k5ZYwhQq4 — Asamblea Nacional 🇻🇪 (@Asamblea_Ven) August 10, 2023

Alessandrello pointed out that out of the 153 people nominated for the posts, 104 fulfilled the requirements for the position of CNE rectors demanded by Venezuela’s electoral laws.

“We received 153 nominations in the second call, and 104 Venezuelans complied with the requirements, evaluations and other processes,” he said.

Demonstration of democratic vocation

Deputy Alessandrello stated that the nomination process demonstrates the democratic vocation of Venezuelans and their wish to be part of the country’s institutions.

“These processes indicate that the Venezuelan society utilizes participatory democracy to become part of the democratic institutions of the country,” he said.

Deputy José Gregorio Correa, vice-president of the committee, called for maintaining these spaces for dialogue, adding that this is the way to build a democratic country for all.

“This commission provides the country with transparency and trust so that differences can be settled through the electoral route and not through violence,” said Correa.

“Of the 104 Venezuelans, whoever is elected, will be able to carry out the electoral processes that will take place in the country in the coming years,” he added.

Electoral Nominations Committee’s work strengthens the National Assembly

Upon receiving the list, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez congratulated the committee’s team for their work.

Rodríguez highlighted the participation of Venezuelans from different sectors of national life in the process of forming a new board of National Electoral Council rectors.

“I am deeply grateful for the work. It is an expression and proof of the strengthening of the Venezuelan National Assembly, of parliamentarism, of the possibility for adversaries to reach an agreement to provide strong, independent and autonomous state agencies,” Rodríguez said.

In his speech before the plenary, Rodríguez highlighted that the Constitution clearly establishes the mechanisms to elect new CNE rectors. “This is a process of institutional strengthening, thanks to our Constitution that tells us how we must carry out the designation of the new authorities,” he said.

He also highlighted the technology and precision of CNE’s work. “There is no electoral body in this continent more advanced than the Venezuelan one,” he stated. “It is not vulnerable to the manipulation of political parties. The system is safe, transparent and efficient.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Degnis Merlo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

