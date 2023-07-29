The Venezuelan Electoral Nominations Committee has announced that 153 Venezuelans from all political and social sectors have applied for the post of rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The president of the Electoral Nominations Committee, National Assembly Deputy Giuseppe Alessandrello, made the announcement on Friday, July 28, at a press conference after the closing of the 10-day extension of the call for candidates to apply for the rector posts and their alternates of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela.

Alessandrello highlighted that the number of applications is a historical record, surpassing the 73 candidates who had applied in 2021, which at the time had set a precedent.

According to the deputy, the number of aspirants represents the growing civic conscience of the Venezuelan society, the trust in the state institutions and the hope for a better future.

“The country, the people, the society is saying no to the anti-politics that was once applied,” he said.

“Here is the society’s message about trust, democracy, and the state institutions,” he added.

Aspirants’ names will be published on Monday

During the press conference, Deputy Alessandrello announced that the list of the 153 aspirants will be published on Monday, July 31, as mandated by Venezuelan electoral law.

“Moreover, the evaluation process will begin on Monday,” the deputy stated. “The process consists of three sub-processes: the verification and certification of all the documentation required from each aspirant; interview of each of the aspirants; and the request to different state institutions for relevant information about every one of them.”

He also stated that after the publication of the names, the universal objection process begins, which must be based on the requirements established by law, cannot be anonymous, and must be presented in writing with reliable evidence.

Subsequently, the Committee will evaluate the objections and, if they are justified, the aspirant against whom the objection has been raised has the right to present a defense within the following six days.

“The process of objections and evaluation will result in a list of eligible candidates that will be presented to the National Assembly for discussion in a plenary session, which has the calendar established by law to finally decide who will be the new rectors of the National Electoral Council,” Alessandrello explained.

Trust in the National Assembly

“It is because of their trust in the National Assembly that 153 Venezuelans from all political sectors, from all the regions of the country, from all walks of life have registered for this election to be held by this National Assembly, which will appoint CNE rectors for the second time,” said Deputy José Gregorio Correa, vice president of the Electoral Nominations Committee.

He emphasized that all decisions of the Committee have been made unanimously.

“We have resorted to dialogue, which is the only formula we Venezuelans have for understanding each other. Dialogue has allowed us to present to the country a unanimous work,” said the parliamentarian.

He added that the number of applications is more than 100% higher than the last time.

“Starting from Tuesday [August 1], we will be receiving for interview those who have registered for this election, in order to give the country five principal rectors and 10 alternate rectors who will be able to govern the electoral process in the coming years, and specifically the most immediate one, the presidential election next year,” the deputy said.

(Últimas Noticias) by Degnis Merlo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

