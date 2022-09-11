This past Friday, September 9, Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro commented during an official event in Anzoátegui state that “the estimate of the commercial exchange between Venezuela and Colombia during 2022, starting from the opening of the border, is up to $2 billion.”

“We plan to achieve up to $2 billion in commercial exchange between Colombia and Venezuela, because now we are going to have an export offer, something we did not have before. How nice to be able to do it,” said the president.

He announced that the border with Colombia will be open from September 26 “so that trade can flow. Flights will start the same day.”

He also spoke of his meeting with Colombian Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism Germán Umaña Mendoza, on Thursday, September 8, in the framework of the reestablishment of Venezuela-Colombia relations.

President Maduro stated that the next four months will be a period of growth for the country.

“I have faith and certainty that September, October, November, and December are going to be months of growth for the country,” he said. “We have taken sure steps in the real economy and in the social and political fields. We are going forward together, the people and the government.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

