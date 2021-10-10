Venezuela Evaluates Traffic Light for Health Scheme to Allow Entry to Public Spaces

On Friday, October 8, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, informed that a technological platform that would allow the progressive normalization of commercial life in the country during the pandemic, is being evaluated. This platform, called “traffic light for health,” will make it possible to determine whether anyone who wants to enter certain public areas, such as restaurants, have been vaccinated or have recently tested positive in a PCR test.

At a working meeting in the Miraflores Palace, the president explained that this traffic light “will be green when you are vaccinated; yellow when you are not vaccinated, but you are healthy; and red when you are not vaccinated and have had a positive test for COVID-19 in the last 21 days.”

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who was also at the meeting, explained that through a smart phone with an Android operating system, “the person [who wishes to enter a certain site] will offer their identification number or through a QR code, to see if it is positive [the red light, alert], and they will not be able to enter the site.”

She further informed that the Ministry of National Commerce is arranging the procedure with the country’s restaurants, “so that the necessary measures are established in order to comply with the application of this system.”

Rodríguez informed that this platform was developed through the Patria System, “a platform for the social protection of the Venezuelan people, which will allow economic sectors to resume economic life in a more secure way.”

President Maduro added that the system is in the evaluation phase, “to put it into operation from the third week of October.”

The information was presented during the celebration of the Community Comprehensive Doctors’ Day and the anniversary of the creation of the Hugo Chávez Frías University of Health Sciences (UCS HChF).

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at a working meeting in the Miraflores Palace, Caracas, on Friday, October 8. Photo: Presidential Press

