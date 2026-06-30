The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, announced the deployment of a General Staff tasked with organizing temporary camps to assist families who lost their homes after the double earthquake that occurred on June 24.

Delcy Rodríguez explained that this team will be tasked with the coordination of projects that will accelerate the construction of new homes for the victims in the shortest possible time.

The coordination of the General Staff will be overseen by the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, while the Executive Secretariat will be headed by the Sectoral Vice President for Social and Territorial Socialism, Héctor Rodríguez.

The structure will also include the participation of various government ministries alongside the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (IDENA) to provide priority attention to children. The deployment will also include the support of the Venezuelan military.

Authorities from the states of Miranda, Aragua, Carabobo, Falcón, and La Guaira—areas that were damaged most by the earthquakes—will be part of this effort to strengthen coordination. Likewise, the General Staff will be comprised of the head of government of the Capital District and the mayors of Caracas, Chacao, and Vargas in order to ensure a joint response in the most heavily affected areas.

As part of the actions undertaken, Delcy Rodríguez conducted an inspection of the temporary camps set up in La Guaira state to evaluate the assistance provided to families in need.

At the Carlos Fiol Technical School, located in Catia La Mar, the acting president met with refugees and confirmed the delivery of medicines, basic supplies, and specialized medical assistance, including pediatrics, psychology, and traumatology, for 42 families from Marapa Marina.

Later, she visited the 10 de Marzo Educational Unit in the Carlos Soublette municipality, where another temporary shelter is housing 140 displaced people.

At that location, she also oversaw the delivery of humanitarian aid. To date, more than 7.2 million kilograms of food have been distributed in the region.

Finally, Rodríguez reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining its social programs and healthcare assistance operations to support communities affected by the double earthquake.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL