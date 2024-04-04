Venezuela delivered a diplomatic note of protest to the authorities of the United Kingdom embassy in Caracas for disrespecting the national flag.

The protest note was delivered this Tuesday, April 2, by the Deputy Foreign Minister for Europe Coromoto Godoy to the deputy head of mission of the United Kingdom embassy in Caracas, Adam Dady.

Godoy explained that the protest note is due to the fact that the UK embassy disrespectfully published on their social networks a photograph with the Venezuelan flag without the eighth star which represents the Essequibo territory and Bolivar state.

Entregamos Nota de Protesta al Jefe Adjunto de Misión de la Embajada de Reino Unido en Caracas, quien de forma irrespetuosa publicó en redes sociales una fotografía portando una bandera venezolana sin la octava estrella, la de Guayana, la del Esequibo. Es inaceptable que ningún… pic.twitter.com/zzqzEAnQwG — Coromoto Godoy Calderón (@GodoyCoromotoVE) April 2, 2024

“We delivered a note of protest to the deputy head of mission of the United Kingdom embassy in Caracas, who, disrespectfully, published on social networks a photograph carrying a Venezuelan flag without the eighth star, that of Guyana, that of Essequibo,” Godoy wrote on social media.

Godoy expressed his dissatisfaction with the disrespectful attitude of a diplomat toward Venezuela’s national symbols.

“It is unacceptable that any diplomatic representative ignores his duty to respect the national Symbols of Venezuela,” Godoy concluded. Currently, the Essequibo territory is a controversial issue, given that it remains in dispute between Venezuela and Guyana after the United Kingdom illegally occupied this territory during the 19th century.

Subsequently, the Paris Arbitration Award of 1899 sought to provide a legal validation of the British plunder of South America.

However, in 1966, the Geneva Agreement, deposited with the United Nations, established the illegality of the 1899 award and defined a new mechanism for resolving the dispute between neighboring countries that Guyana, with the support of the US and UK government and financed by the US oil corporation ExxonMobil, has recently breached by forwarding the case to the International Court of Justice.

Since last year, the United Kingdom has intensified its colonialist policy, criticizing the actions of Venezuela with respect to the Essequibo while still holding more than two tons of gold belonging to the Venezuelan people in the Bank of England.

Recently, the minister of foreign affairs of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, described Venezuela’s actions defending the Essequibo as “retrograde and incorrect,” a typical example of the supremacist attitude of many European officials towards Venezuelan affairs.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

