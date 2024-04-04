Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—A delegation of the Kindom of Norway, headed by Norwegian Secretary of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, held discrete meetings with Venezuelan goverment authorities and representatives of the far-right Unitary Platform (PUD). The delegation left Venezuela on Wednesday, April 3.

For several years Norway has served as facilitator/mediator in the negotiations held between the Venezuelan government authorities and far-right opposition forces belonging to the PUD, from the Mexico Talks to the Barbados Agreements.

According to a press release published by the Norwegian government, the delegation met with the Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs Yván Gil, opposition politicians, the heads of the negotiating teams Jorge Rodríguez and Gerardo Blyde, and representatives of the Venezuelan civil society.

The Norwegian government press release noted that the discussions were focused on the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for July 28, human rights, and bilateral matters. Minister Kravik was in Venezuela during April 2-3.

“It is crucial that what the parties have agreed on is implemented and receives broad support from the international community,” Minister Kravik said, as quoted in the press release. “During my conversations with the parties, I particularly emphasized the efforts to establish the Monitoring and Verification Commission for the Barbados agreement. Moving forward, it will also be important to find constructive solutions to outstanding issues.”

The unannounced visit of the Norwegian delegation took place while the electoral process continues, and controversy remains over the not clarified restrictions for the substitute candidate of far-right politician María Corina Machado, Corina Yoris, to register as a candidate, in addition to the infighting within the PUD and their political maneuvers to stain the process.

On Tuesday, April 2, it was reported that the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) admitted the nomination of all the 13 candidates who registered for the upcoming presidential elections through the registration process that ended on March 25. According to the electoral schedule, the process of withdrawal of candidacy will remain open until April 7.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC

