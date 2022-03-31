Venezuela Launches the Venezuelan Congress of Women

This Tuesday, March 29, the Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, inaugurated the Venezuelan Congress of Women from the Bicentennial Plaza in Miraflores, highlighting the role of Venezuelan women in the fight for their rights.

“From now on they will have great tasks such as unifying, relaunching and putting the priorities of the feminist movement at the forefront of the country,” he said. Maduro highlighted that 1,982 delegates from all over the country participated in the Congress, of which 240 belong to state movements, 270 to national ones and 230 are natural leaders.

The head of state stressed that it is necessary for the Congress to comply with the guidelines, which is the struggle of women in the social sphere, and “the 3R.NETS, [which stands for resistance, rebirth, and revolution as a formula to advance towards the New Era of Transition into Socialism] to be fulfilled as a social necessity for the environment of feminism,” he said.

Likewise, he requested that proposals that are generated in the Congress must go directly to the Executive branch to be put into practice.

Congress goals

Maduro called for the development of the three fundamental axes during the Congress: apply the 3R.NETS as a historical program, create the 2022 feminist agenda to achieve justice, equality and equity and finally evaluate the educational, ideological, political, cultural and organizational reality of women.

“We see the reality of women as leaders to unify various currents of feminine strength at its base,” he said while recalling that this revolution is a “Feminist Revolution.”

He stated that women have taken a fundamental role in society: “In this historical era, women have taken a determining role in the leadership of what is Venezuelan society. The woman has taken command, with her love, intelligence, responsibility, and discipline,” he said.

Path to a culture of peace

During the inauguration of the Congress that is being held until today, March 31, he said that it is necessary to build a culture of peace for the environment: “Say no to violence and mistreatment. Whoever violates a woman will pay for it and will not escape justice,” he sentenced, while saying that this is achieved by promoting values ​​from home.

In the same way, he said that it is necessary to do more for women in the country, to reach all the women of the country. “We have to reinvigorate the Great Homeland Mission and democratize the Humanized Childbirth Plan and the Breastfeeding Plan,” he added.

In that same order, he urged the National Assembly and Supreme Court of Justice to advance in the adaptation of laws to strengthen the protection of women against gender-based violence.

Contributions for the sector

The head of state made a joint broadcast with the staff of the Ana de Jesús Ponce Maternal and Children’s Hospital in Macuto, La Guaira state. In the hospital, a system of filters for neonatal incubators created with the grassroots inventiveness of women is being implemented.

