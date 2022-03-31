ParlaSur to Discuss Re-entry of Venezuela into Mercosur

The South American Parliament (ParlaSur) will address the issue of the re-entry of the National Assembly of Venezuela to Mercosur, the South American trade bloc. This came as an announcement by Oscar Laborde, the vice president of ParlaSur Argentina and president of the ParlaSur Democracy Observatory.

“America must be a pole, and that will only be achieved if we travel the path of the Great Homeland,” said the Argentine parliamentarian, while pointing to the interventionism of other countries in the region that have joined the US coup agenda against Venezuela.

In particular, he referred to the fact that the Argentinian authorities have taken action on the matter of Operation Puma, a military drill in the form of an invasion of Venezuela, launched in 2019 and sponsored by former President Mauricio Macri, in conjunction with the US government.

These statements are given in the context of the visit from the Special Commission of the Venezuelan National Assembly to Argentina, where a meeting was held with ParlaSur deputies. During the meeting, they discussed resuming the full participation of the Venezuelan people through the Legislative Power in the meeting space, thus strengthening the unity of the peoples of Our America.

For her part, Venezuelan deputy Blanca Eekhout, the designated coordinator for this delegation, stressed that they are working with the Parliament of Senate in order to strengthen the ties of the peoples, which she describes as “the links that will allow us to advance and continue to be sovereign countries,” according to local news.

Featured image: The Special Commission of the National Assembly traveled to Argentina to meet with ParlaSur deputies. Photo: Luis Eduardo Martínez.

