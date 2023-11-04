The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, called for national unity for the defense of the Essequibo region.

“The time has come for national unity, to overcome any differences and leave aside even political biases,” said Rodríguez, who is also the president of the National All Venezuela campaign command for the Essequibo referendum. “We know how different we think from our adversaries and from those who have attacked our people so much, but this is the moment of national unity to become an invincible force that will lead us to victory, for our sovereignty, for our own life as a nation, as a Homeland, for the blood shed by our liberators. Nobody gave us independence as a gift. Bolívar was not graciously granted independence.”

At the National Theater in central Caracas, where the campaign command for Caracas was announced on Friday, November 3, Rodríguez stated that in the next 30 days, Venezuelan people will march through the streets with flyers, brochures, and with a clear message about the historical truth of why Essequibo belongs to Venezuela.

Rodriguez stressed on the need to put aside biases of any kind and have only one bias: the Homeland. Quoting writer Enrique Bernardo Nuñez, he said, “The only bias worthy of nurturing, is to be biased for our own, for our children, for our land, for our sea, for our rivers, for the truth, for victory, for our own blood, for Venezuela.”

“This is a battle for our children, for their future and their right to life, for their right to peace and to grow up in this immense Homeland left to us by Simón Bolívar,” Rodríguez added.

He highlighted that President Nicolás Maduro and President Hugo Chávez have been the presidents who have defended the national territory the most. “We must recognize the strenuous struggle, the immense resistance to maintain our sovereignty, it would be very selfish not to recognize them,” he said.

“Here we are who have resisted the attacks of the empire,” Rodríguez continued. “It is about denouncing a thief who denotes his condition. He is not the president of Guyana, he is a lackey in the pay of ExxonMobil; he is a creep who has a bellicose attitude against Venezuela. It is time for all of us to unite and declare ExxonMobil as a den of thieves that intends to take away our sea, our natural resources. Those of us who are biased towards Venezuela will never allow an oil multinational with its Guyanese lackey to steal territory of our Homeland.”

During the event in the National Theater, Rodríguez announced the structure of the Caracas chapter of the National All Venezuela campaign command, where the mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, will be the general coordinator.

Rodríguez also named and swore in the rest of the team, whose members are: Executive Secretary, Anagibell Rivera; Coordination, Juan Carlos Alemán; Propaganda and Communication, Jorge Márquez; Legal Team, Outreach and Education, Jorge Cordero; Team for the Defense of the Vote, Carlos Mogollón; Team for Broad Alliances and Micro Campaigns, Alexander Nebreda; Social Movements and Sectors, Maricarmen Moreno; Activities with the Simón Bolívar Great Patriotic Pole, Elizabeth Bracho and Erika Bernal; Electoral Strategy, Astrid Albornoz; Permanent Mobilization Team, Carmen Zerpa; and Spokesperson and Social Media, Ricardo Barreto.

Rodríguez further announced that, due to the complexity of the Caracas territory, a campaign command will be appointed for each circuit.

(Últimas Noticias) by Odry Farnetano

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE

