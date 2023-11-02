This Wednesday, the Constitutional Chamber of the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) declared that five questions to be asked the Venezuelan people in the consultative referendum in defense of the Essequibo territory do not violate Venezuela’s Constitution in any manner.

According to Ruling 1469, the TSJ ratified the content of the five questions for the referendum scheduled for December 3. The ruling also ordered the publication in the Official Gazette and on the website of the highest court of the full content of the TSJ decision, “with the title indicated in the final part of this ruling.”

What will be the questions of the consultative referendum?

• Do you agree to reject, by all means under the law, the line fraudulently imposed on the Paris Arbitration Award of 1899 that seeks to deprive us of our Essequibo territory?

• Do you support the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the only valid legal instrument to reach a practical and satisfactory solution for Venezuela and Guyana regarding the controversy over the Essequibo territory?

• Do you agree with Venezuela’s historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to resolve the territorial controversy over the Essequibo territory?

• Do you agree to oppose, by all means under the law, Guyana’s claim to unilaterally dispose of territorial waters pending delimitation, illegally and in violation of international law?

•Do you agree with the creation of the Essequibo Guayana state and the development of an accelerated plan for the comprehensive management of the current and future population of that territory, including the granting of citizenship and Venezuelan identity cards, per the Geneva Agreement and international law, and consequently incorporating said state into the map of Venezuelan territory?

The CNE published on its website the schedule for the next referendum to be held in the country. It establishes that the institutional and communication campaign began from October 21 to December 1.

The progressive installation of the regional electoral boards is scheduled for November 3, as is the training process of its members.

Then, between November 4 and 5, the registration of organizations with political purposes, unions, universities, civil society, popular power, and indigenous communities will take place to participate in the consultative referendum.

On November 12, a voting drill will take place throughout the country. From November 10 to 25, authorities will audit the voting notebooks. In addition, between November 1 and 28, electoral fairs will be held throughout the country to inform the population about the steps required to vote.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.