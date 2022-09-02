The Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, reiterated that his country recognizes the new “Monómeros” directive appointed by the Venezuelan government, led by President Nicolás Maduro. Benedetti stated that he has made it clear to the US government that he will return Monómeros to Venezuela.

Monómeros is a Colombia-based Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) subsidiary that was seized by Colombia and handed over to the administration of Juan Guaidó when he declared himself president of Venezuela in a Caracas plaza in January 2019.

During an interview with an international media outlet, the Colombian diplomat said that Colombian President Gustavo Petro maintains plans to return control of the company to Venezuela.

Recently, Benedetti reported on connections made with the US government ensuring the enforcement of the license that excludes Monómeros from sanctions derived from being on the list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

On May 25, representatives from the Venezuelan Institute of Petrochemicals (IVP) presented the new board of directors of Monómeros, made up of Luis Enrique Molina, Heifred Segovia, Eduardo Fernández Anaya, Mary Yerman Nava, and Genesis Ron Solano, to the Barranquilla Chamber of Commerce.

The replacements are Rosa Díaz, Ninoska Rodríguez, Nohemy Rodríguez, Marco Aurelio Piñero, Sergio Arias and Graed García Bocaranda. Additionally, it is chaired by Luis Enrique Molina, Pequiven’s vice president of operations.

