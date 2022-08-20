On Friday, August 19, the Attorney General of Venezuela Tarek William Saab ratified arrest warrants and an Interpol red alert against the members of Guaidó’s ad hoc board of directors of Venezuelan fertilizer company Monómeros that is headquartered in Colombia.

Saab reported that on February 28, 2020, the Public Ministry (MP) requested arrest warrants as well as a red notice from Interpol against the members of the fake board of directors of Monómeros, accused of the crimes of usurpation of functions, money laundering, and association to commit crimes.

That request, made by the First Court of Control on Matters of Terrorism, was ratified on August 12, 2022.

“Said investigation promoted by the Public Ministry remains active, identifying other participants of the transnational criminal plot,” Saab added.

Monómeros is a Venezuelan state company, belonging to Petroquímicos de Venezuela (Pequiven), which was ceded to the government of Colombia by former Deputy Juan Guaidó in January 2019 after he had proclaimed himself the “interim president” of Venezuela.

The company was plundered and almost bankrupted by a board of directors created by Guaidó and former Colombian President Iván Duque, thus stripping the Venezuelan state of one of its most valuable assets abroad. This corruption scheme was led by Guaidó and Julio Borges, who acted as foreign minister in Guaidó’s fake government. In recent months, Borges has tried to distance himself from Guaidó in an attempt to avoid his own responsibility in the sacking of Venezuelan assets abroad like CITGO and Monómeros.

Attorney General Saab’s announcements come after Venezuelan Comptroller General Elvis Amoroso had declared on Tuesday, August 16, that actions will be taken in the Monómeros case.

