Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Tuesday, Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN) suspended the alternate deputy for the state of Carabobo, Octavio Orta, who is part of the Democratic Alliance, an opposition party. They suspended him for making a post on social media condemning recent Israeli deaths, while claiming to represent the views of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Venezuelan parliament. He has been suspended for a period of 12 months for violating and exceeding his status as a parliamentarian.

The president of the National Assembly, deputy Jorge Rodríguez, proposed to suspend the parliamentarian. He explained that the substitute deputy misrepresented the views of that the National Assembly by one-sidedly condemning the deaths of Israeli settlers and soldiers during the operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which was launched by the Palestinian Resistance from Gaza against illegally occupied Palestinian territory.

In this regard, Jorge Rodríguez clarified that the substitute deputy is not a member of the permanent Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly. Rodríguez stated: “This attitude was not only dangerous, but also criminal,” while urging the AN secretary to read the article and paragraph on which the parliament based its decision to suspend deputy Orta.

Supporting the disciplinary decision, Rodríguez read out: “It is up to the National Assembly…to dictate its regulations and apply the sanctions established therein,” in reference to article 187, numeral 19 of the Magna Carta of Venezuela.

Rodríguez explained that in this social media post, the now suspended deputy had even included the flag of Israel. Rodríguez further expressed that: “This gentleman, in a situation as painful as the one currently being experienced by the Palestinian people, arrogates the status of a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, by publishing a lie and thus compromising the committee. We won’t allow that.”

He also pointed out that: “When he uses the prerogatives and privileges that correspond to him as a deputy, but for personal benefit” of a group or faction, he violates National Assembly rules. Rodríguez also highlighted that they had already been monitoring Orta for a series of “highly worrying situations,” such as an accusation of fraud in Portugal and allegations of gender violence against his former wife.

