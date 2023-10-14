Venezuelan opposition politician José Brito, a candidate in the opposition primaries for the Primero Venezuela party, warned that the far-right opposition intends to bring back the violent armed protests, also called guarimbas, that shook Venezuela in 2014 and 2017. In this regard, he denounced extreme-right politicians María Corina Machado and Leopoldo López and stressed that the two want to finance the so-called Venezuelan Resistance Movement.

“They want to generate violence in the country,” Brito said to Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) on Friday, October 13, and highlighted that López is an “irresponsible person who associates with María Corina Machado through a diabolical pact and they use their errand boys, Gustavo Lained and Gilber Caro, to finance the Venezuelan Resistance Movement.”

Brito also revealed that in the next few days this group intends to start violence in the streets. “I am not even ruling out that on October 22, the date for the primary elections, violent actions will take place in the country,” he said.

He added that sectors of the opposition are aware of these destabilization plans. He urged them not to remain silent and not to allow these type of violent actions to be repeated in the country.

“I call all of the, responsible people, because not everyone here is irresponsible like Leopoldo López or María Corina Machado,” Brito said on TV. “I call Carlos Prosperi, I call Delsa Solórzano, I call Manuel Rosales, I call Henry Ramos Allup, I call all the sectors… It is not the time for you to be silent, you know about these destabilization plans that are on the way.”

Brito urged all responsible candidates “not to listen to the siren songs of the extremist sectors of the right wing, which intend to bring death and violence, since it would mean a total delay, an obstacle for peace, security and well being of the honest and peaceful Venezuelan families, who are against violence and in favor of democracy.”

