Amid speculation regarding the potential revival of dialogue between the Venezuelan government and the far-right opposition, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his support for a mutual agreement between both parties.

On Friday, October 13, President López Obrador (AMLO) conveyed this statement during his routine morning press briefing. He revealed that he possesses information indicating ongoing meetings between representatives of the Venezuelan government and members of the opposition.

“We are in favor of conciliation, of reaching an agreement in Venezuela, and we have information that members of the government are meeting with members of the opposition. We hope that now that elections are going to take place and everyone will participate, an agreement will be reached,” AMLO said.

According to international media, the Venezuelan government and the opposition agreed to resume talks in Mexico in November of this year. However, at the moment there is no official confirmation from either side about these talks.

AMLO stated that he considers it a positive development that the two political sectors are looking for a negotiated, political solution through democratic means.

“Hopefully, now that there are going to be elections, everyone will participate and an agreement will be reached; and through democratic means, free expression, and freedom of suffrage, Venezuelans will move forward,” López Obrador said.

For AMLO, there should be no longer any pretexts to apply sanctions against Venezuela given that presidential elections are going to take place next year.

He condemned the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Venezuela by the United States and its allies, considering them unjust because “it is not just a political matter, but if a country is sanctioned, its people are affected. Furthermore, it is an act of interference.”

In July, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated that for there to be a consensus between the government and the opposition, it is necessary for the US and its allies to lift the sanctions. He also reported that in the meeting held between representatives of the government and the opposition in Brussels, the two sides agreed on the cessation of these “unjustified, immoral, illegal and criminal measures.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

