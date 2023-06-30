Although aspiring to become the president of Venezuela, opposition politician María Corina Machado plans to present her economic plan of government in New York, the United States, thereby showcasing who she really answers to.

María Corina Machado, leader of the far-right Venezuelan party Vente Venezuela, intends to unveil her economic plan through a virtual platform on July 18. She will present it to economists and bondholders in New York, who will be participating in an event hosted at the headquarters of the Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS/COA).

Machado proposes a restructuring of the Venezuelan economic system, aiming to exchange sovereign debt for private ownership or involvement in state-owned companies. Essentially, her goal is to privatize nationalized companies should she assume the presidency. She envisions reaching an “amicable agreement with bondholders” to restructure the defaulted Venezuelan bonds, totaling $60 billion, issued by the current government and the state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

“Expansionary Stabilization,” as María Corina Machado’s economic plan is called, also seeks to reduce the country’s fiscal deficit.

María Corina Machado appears to have everything ready for a presumed presidency, despite the fact that the opposition’s primary elections have yet to take place and there are uncertainties regarding her eligibility to participate in the 2024 presidential election.

Machado was disqualified from holding public office by the Office of the Comptroller General of Venezuela on July 13, 2015. Therefore, it is not clear whether she will be able to fulfill all the legal requirements in order to qualify running for the 2024 presidential elections.

Thus far, her plans appear to be primarily based on the results of several polls that have placed her as the frontrunner in terms of voting intentions among the 14 candidates who have registered to participate in the opposition primary elections scheduled for October 22, 2022.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.